Singing the Blues

By Donna Williams • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 12:01 • 1 minute read

Tia Carroll will be one of the performers Credit:entradas.instanticket.es

The International Alicante Blues Festival returns in October, and as in previous years, it will take place at two different venues: Las Cigarreras and the Teatro Principal de Alicante.

While the outdoor programme in Cigarreras will be free, performances in the Casa de la Musica and the Teatro Principal de Alicante will be ticketed.

The festival gets off to a great start on Friday October 4, with a free performance by The Boogiedrops at the Cigarreras from 6.00pm. On the same day, at the Casa de la Musica guests can look forward to a performance from A Contra Blues who are making their inaugural visit to Alicante. The band has been playing together for 18 years, released 9 albums, and won the European Blues Challenge in 2014.

On Saturday October 5, the music continues at Las Cigarreras with The Lazy Tones Duo at 5.00pm. The SBA Blues Ensemble will follow them at 7.00pm. Then, at 9.00pm at the Casa de la Musica, Red House Revival will perform, led by guitarist Francisco Simon.

Finally on Tuesday 8 October, Californian Tia Carroll will be showing off her vocal talents at the Teatro Principal de Alicante at 8.30pm. This award-winning artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be accompanied by her European band.

To book tickets visit entradium.com for Casa de la Musica or entradas.instanticket.es for Teatro Principal de Alicante.

