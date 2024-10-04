By Donna Williams • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 11:05 • 1 minute read

Spain has embraced festivities marking Norwegian Day, Shutterstock

COVID-19 had such a profound impact on our lives that we often talk in terms of pre- and post-COVID-19, and the same is true of statistics.

So, statistically speaking, pre-COVID, Spain was an extremely popular holiday destination for Scandinavians. In fact, according to the Spanish National Institute of Statistics (INE), 5,169,195 Scandinavian tourists visited Spain in the year prior. As a destination, Spain was so popular that it accounted for 13.3% of Swedish trips, 13.4% of Norwegian trips, and 14% of Danish trips.

Nowadays, while even more Scandinavians enjoy their Spanish holidays, many people’s love affair with Spain extends beyond the occasional visit into something more long-term or even permanent. Naturally, one of the biggest attractions is the sun, especially when compared to the harsh climate and limited hours of daylight that are experienced back home.

Scandinavians have mastered a lifestyle that Europe aspires to

This climate is ideal for those who appreciate outdoor living and seek to coexist harmoniously with nature. Scandinavians have mastered this lifestyle, and have long been admired for their focus on healthy nutrition, being at one with nature, and sustainable resource management.

Aside from the weather, Spain is a country that is open to adopting and embracing new traditions. You only have to look at the lively festivities marking Norwegian Day. It is no secret that Spain loves an excuse for a street party, so perhaps it’s no wonder they readily incorporate traditions from expat communities. For example, the northern regions of Spain have been observing lesser-known Scandinavian festivals for many years.

Scandinavia has a strong affinity for Spain

Scandinavia has a strong affinity for Spain, and it’s evident that the feeling is mutual. Aside from participating in local festivals, Scandinavians have made their presence felt in various aspects of Spanish life. There are dedicated facilities such as Scandinavian schools, care homes, and clinical practices that cater to the specific needs of the Scandinavian community in Spain.

Of course the most obvious Scandinavian influence in Spain is a certain multinational furniture store that is frequented by just about every nationality living in Spain! The arts have not been neglected either, with books available by famous Scandinavian authors, trinkets created by Danish designers, and music performances by Norwegian musicians.