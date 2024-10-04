By Letara Draghia • Updated: 04 Oct 2024 • 21:36 • 1 minute read

Pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Pablo Estrada Martin, was sadly killed. Credit: X, EjercitoAire

In a catastrophic incident today, a Spanish Air Force F-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed, resulting in the death of the pilot. The crash occurred near Peralejos in the province of Teruel, Spain, where the pilot was performing low-altitude training exercises.

Eyewitnesses described seeing the jet descending quickly before crashing into the forest and sparking a fire. A statement from the Spanish Air Force indicated that the pilot had no chance to eject safely before the crash. Emergency services responded, but the pilot, Pablo Estrada Martin, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

What caused the Spanish Air Force F-18 Hornet fighter jet to crash?

The cause of the accident is under investigation. As reported by The Express, the F-18 jet was one of two from Torrejon Air Base and both were both flying at a low altitude of below 2,000 feet as they conducted a training exercise. The jets were piloted by a lieutenant and a captain who were based at Zaragoza Air Base.

The death of the pilot has deeply shaken the Spanish Air Force, and a period of mourning has been declared. A statement on social media from the Spanish Air Force said, “We regret to inform you that the death of our colleague, Lieutenant Colonel Pablo Estrada Martin, assigned to Wing 12, has been confirmed in the F-18 accident. We share in the grief of his family and friends. Rest in peace, comrade.”

The crash has sent shockwaves through the Spanish community, reminding all of the inherent risks faced by those who serve in the military. Unfortunately, there have been other deaths within the Spanish Air Force in recent years.