Talks & Technology with U3A Marina Baixa

By Donna Williams • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 17:21 • 1 minute read

Lunch at the Oasis Restaurant, La Nucia Credit: U3A Marina Baixa

The U3A Marina Baixa aims to provide English-speaking expats who are no longer in full-time employment with opportunities to acquire new skills and pursue their interests.

Members meet every fourth Monday of each month, and at the September meeting, they had the pleasure of hosting an engaging presentation by Wendy Kirkland. She regaled them with enthralling tales of her diving escapades along the coasts of Mexico, Malta, and the Great Barrier Reef.

The charity raffle conducted at the meeting raised a total of €175, a testament to the remarkable generosity of the 54 members in attendance. Following the meeting, twenty members enjoyed a delightful lunch at the Oasis Restaurant in La Nucia.

The U3A Marina Baixa technology group is known as ‘SMARTIES’

On September 24, the IT group, known as SMARTIES, resumed its activities after the summer hiatus. This group offers invaluable assistance and guidance on using smartphones, laptops, and tablets. It is particularly popular among members who did not grow up with today’s technology but are now eager to bolster their knowledge and proficiency with these common devices.

Joining this group for a €10 membership fee provides access to all group activities, events, and trips. It is a great opportunity to enhance your digital skills and stay connected with the community.

For further information call the Secretary on 615 745 366 or email u3ambsec@gmail.com

