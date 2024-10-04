By Letara Draghia • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 17:27 • 4 minutes read

Greer Winbury, played by Nicole Kidman. Credit: The Perfect Couple, Netflix

Beef tallow skincare – yes, that’s the fat from cows – is making waves in the world of beauty. This natural skincare has not only taken TikTok by storm but was also mentioned in Netflix’s hit series, The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman.

With its growing popularity, especially among influencers and celebrities, beef tallow is being hailed for its anti-ageing properties and collagen-boosting abilities.

What exactly is beef tallow skincare?

Beef tallow is derived from the fat of cows and has been used for centuries in traditional skincare. It contains essential fatty acids, vitamins A, D, E, and K, and powerful antioxidants that are said to help repair the skin barrier, deeply moisturise, and promote collagen production. Advocates believe that tallow’s close resemblance to the natural oils our skin produces makes it an ideal skincare ingredient, particularly for those with sensitive or dry skin.

What are the claimed benefits of beef tallow skincare?

Tallow is making waves in the beauty industry due to its reported skin-nourishing benefits. Here are some of the top claims:

Deep moisturisation: Beef tallow contains fatty acids, which help lock in moisture, making it especially beneficial for those dealing with dry skin or eczema.

Anti-Ageing properties: One of the most exciting aspects of beef tallow skincare is its ability to promote collagen production. By boosting collagen, tallow helps improve skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Nutrient-rich: Loaded with essential vitamins, such as vitamins A, D, K, E and B12, beef tallow helps protect and nourish the skin, offering a natural barrier to the damaging environment.

Skin healing: The fatty acids in beef tallow are similar to those found in human skin, making it easily absorbed and highly effective in soothing and repairing the skin barrier.

The historical use of beef tallow in skincare

Tallow skincare is not a new invention; its roots trace back centuries to when it was commonly used in a variety of applications, including skincare. Many years ago, beef tallow was a staple ingredient in countless households across Europe and beyond. It was prized for its healing and moisturising properties, long before modern skincare products came into play.

Ancient civilizations like the Egyptians, Greeks and Romans discovered the nourishing power of tallow, which they used not only as a moisturiser but also as a remedy for burns, scrapes and other skin ailments.

Shepherds, in particular, relied on tallow to soothe and repair skin that was exposed to the elements. Additionally, tallow was a key component in making soaps, ointments and balms, due to its availability and effectiveness – particularly during the medieval era.

While its use diminished over time with the rise of petroleum-based products and plant-based alternatives, the current resurgence of natural skincare has brought tallow back into the spotlight, with people rediscovering its advantages.

Recent research of tallow skincare

In a recent study reviewing tallow’s biocompatibility with skin, researchers found tallow is rich in essential fatty acids such as oleic, palmitic, stearic and linoleic, which contribute to its moisturising properties.

Interestingly, the study emphasised the biocompatibility of tallow with the skin’s lipid composition, making it a promising ingredient in moisturising products. However, more research is needed to explore the long-term effects of using tallow.

How is tallow made?

Tallow is made by rendering fat, which means slowly heating the animal fat to separate the solids from the liquid oil. Once the solids are removed, the remaining fat is strained and allowed to cool, then whipped up into a nourishing balm that can be used directly on the skin or mixed with essential oils for a customised fragrance.

Celebrity and influencer endorsements of tallow skincare

Netflix’s The Perfect Couple gave tallow skincare a major boost in visibility when Nicole Kidman’s character, Greer Winbury, was shown to be using it. Tallow has also gained traction among TikTok influencers, where users rave about its skin benefits and simplicity. ‘Trad wife’ and social media influencer Nara Smith has even shared her model husband, Lucky Smith, making tallow skincare at home. The clip received over 3.5 million likes.

The trend has attracted a growing number of curious users, interested in how this all-natural, albeit controversial, skincare product stacks up against the conventional and vegan alternatives.

Tallow skincare vs. vegan beauty culture

While veganism has become increasingly popular in the beauty industry, tallow skincare offers a stark contrast. Tallow advocates argue that animal-based ingredients can provide richer nourishment for the skin than synthetic or plant-based alternatives. Some users appreciate that it’s a by-product of the meat industry, positioning it as a sustainable option for those who already consume animal products. However, its animal origin does raise questions, especially for those committed to an ethical and cruelty-free lifestyle.

Tallow’s anti-ageing and collagen-boosting properties

Tallow is well-regarded for its anti-ageing effects, primarily due to its ability to promote collagen production. Collagen is a critical protein for maintaining skin structure and elasticity, but its natural production declines with age. Tallow skincare is said to encourage collagen production, helping to keep skin firm and plump. Combined with its intense moisturising properties, tallow can help to maintain youthful skin.

Where to buy tallow skincare

If you’re curious about trying tallow skincare, it’s widely available online, with various brands to choose from. You may also find it in some independent health and beauty shops. Look for small-batch, artisanal products that use animal fats sourced from grass-fed cows or pasture-raised animals.

DIY tallow skincare recipe

For those who prefer a DIY approach, making tallow skincare at home is surprisingly easy. Here’s a basic recipe to try:

Ingredients:

– 250g of grass-fed beef tallow

– 20 drops of essential oil (vanilla or lavender smell great!)

– 2 tablespoons of olive oil or jojoba oil

Instructions:

Render the beef tallow by slowly heating it in a pot until the fat separates from the solids. Strain the liquid fat and let it cool slightly. Stir in the essential oil and olive or jojoba oil until well blended, then whisk until it gets to a thick and creamy consistency. Pour the mixture into a clean jar and allow it to cool completely. Once solid, your tallow balm is ready for use.

What are your thoughts on using rendered cow fat on your skin? The beauty industry has so many weird and wonderful products and procedures to try.

Personally, I use beef tallow skincare and think it’s great. It helps plump out my fine lines and gives me a nice glow.