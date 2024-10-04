Threatened by La Niña

By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 23:23 • 1 minute read

La Niña, forewarning of extreme weather. Credit: Best Backgrounds, Shutterstock.

Winter predictions are for a drier season ahead in southern Europe, while a freezing winter grips in the North. It seems La Niña is on her way.

Forecasters from a climate prediction centre in the US say the La Niña effect is imminent, heralding colder than average northern European temperatures through the winter and even less rainfall in the drought-stricken South of Europe.

The National and Atmospheric Administration in the US has announced that their readings indicate that the La Niña phenomenon could hit Europe in the following weeks.

La Niña threatens more droughts, hurricanes and freezing temperatures

During La Niña events, trade winds are even stronger than usual, pushing more warm humidity toward the Southwest and eventually the equator. The byproduct of this is increased hurricanes in the Atlantic and a warmer than usual winter for the South, while at the same time reducing air pressure in the North and causing temperatures to plummet. The effect on the ground is worsening droughts in the South and more subzero temperatures in places like the UK, Scandinavia, and France.

Another significant consequence of La Ñiña is the likelihood of extreme storms, especially on the West coasts of Europe; something that, if it happens, will most probably happen in the coming weeks.

Experts at the World Meteorological Organisation have predicted a 60 percent chance of La Niña conditions emerging between October and February. This winter is expected to see a weak to moderate strength event with the phenomenon weakening early in 2025.