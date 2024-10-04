By Catherine McGeer •
Celebrating Torrox's Miniature Castle
TORROX has a new tourist attraction with the inauguration of the Miniature Castle Maini in El Peñoncillo. The four-metre-high fortress, crafted by local artist Anton Jensen, was unveiled by Mayor Óscar Medina on recently at a festive gathering by the beachside chiringuito Media Caña.
This remarkable structure is Jensen’s second mini castle in the area, following another one in Calaceite. Built from beach stones, sand, and cement, it adds charm to the local landscape. Mayor Medina praised Jensen’s dedication, stating that the castle enhances Torrox‘s tourism appeal and will be promoted at the upcoming International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Madrid.
The castle is a marvel, featuring 256 windows—one for each day Jensen spent creating it. Jorge López, CEO of the sponsoring group Yobí Yobá, noted that visitors are often left in awe of the castle’s beauty. The inauguration also featured a complimentary paella and live music, kicking off plans for an annual event, the ‘Verbena del Castillo Maini,’ (Maini Castle Festival) to celebrate this unique addition to the community.
