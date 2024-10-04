By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 13:37 • 2 minutes read

Celebrating Torrox's Miniature Castle Image: Facebook/ Radio Torrox - Emisora Municipal

TORROX has a new tourist attraction with the inauguration of the Miniature Castle Maini in El Peñoncillo. The four-metre-high fortress, crafted by local artist Anton Jensen, was unveiled by Mayor Óscar Medina on recently at a festive gathering by the beachside chiringuito Media Caña.

A Local Artist’s Vision Comes to Life

This remarkable structure is Jensen’s second mini castle in the area, following another one in Calaceite. Built from beach stones, sand, and cement, it adds charm to the local landscape. Mayor Medina praised Jensen’s dedication, stating that the castle enhances Torrox‘s tourism appeal and will be promoted at the upcoming International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Madrid.

Celebrating Tourism with the Castle Celebration

The castle is a marvel, featuring 256 windows—one for each day Jensen spent creating it. Jorge López, CEO of the sponsoring group Yobí Yobá, noted that visitors are often left in awe of the castle’s beauty. The inauguration also featured a complimentary paella and live music, kicking off plans for an annual event, the ‘Verbena del Castillo Maini,’ (Maini Castle Festival) to celebrate this unique addition to the community.

Discover Torrox: Top Tourist Attractions Beyond the Miniature Castle Maini

1. Torrox Costa

Known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant promenade, Torrox Costa is a favorite destination for sun-seekers. The area features numerous beach bars (chiringuitos) and water sports activities, making it perfect for a day by the sea.

2. Torrox Pueblo

The charming old town of Torrox Pueblo boasts traditional Andalusian architecture, narrow streets, and picturesque views. Key highlights include the Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación and the historic Plaza de las Flores.

3. The Torrox Lighthouse

Located at the eastern end of Torrox Costa, the lighthouse offers stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. It’s a great spot for a leisurely stroll, especially at sunset.

4. The Caves of Nerja

Just a short drive from Torrox, these impressive caves are famous for their stunning stalactite and stalagmite formations. They also host concerts in the natural chambers due to their remarkable acoustics.

5. El Penoncillo Beach

This quieter beach is known for its tranquil atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for relaxation. It also has beautiful views and is perfect for swimming and sunbathing.

6. Acueducto del Águila

A historical aqueduct that showcases beautiful engineering and architecture. It’s a great place to visit for those interested in the history of water management in the region.

7. Mirador de la Amistad

This lookout point offers panoramic views of the coastline and surrounding mountains. It’s a popular spot for photography and enjoying the natural beauty of the area.

