Traditional Autumn dishes from Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 12:31 • 1 minute read

Warm up with tradition Image: Shutterstock/ JeniFoto

AS the weather cools and the days shorten, the Murcia region’s traditional autumn dishes offer a perfect way to keep warm.

Michirones: A Hearty Bean Stew

One standout favourite is Michirones, a hearty dried bean stew often served as a tapa in bars and restaurants across the Region of Murcia. Made with broad beans soaked for up to 48 hours, this dish is typically served in rustic clay bowls, enhanced with chorizo, peppers, and chilies for a deliciously warming experience.

Olla Gitana: A Unique Blend of Sweet and Savoury

Another beloved dish is Olla Gitana, a rich vegetable stew blending pumpkin, pears, and chickpeas with a touch of mint. This unique combination of sweet and savoury flavours makes it an autumn favourite, perfect for cooler days.

Caldero: A Taste of the Sea with Rice and Fresh Fish

For a taste of the sea, Caldero is a local staple that combines rice with fish, typically caught fresh from the Mar Menor. Cooked in a rich broth, this dish is bursting with flavour and brings a comforting warmth to the table.

Savour the Flavours of Autumn in Every Dish

Whether you’re enjoying a simple tapa or a hearty meal, Murcia’s autumnal dishes offer the perfect way to embrace the season. Warm up and savour these seasonal favourites, which showcase the region’s rich culinary traditions.

