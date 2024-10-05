By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 12:28 • 1 minute read

New van purchased with Lions’ donation Credit: Teulada Moraira Lions

On September 22, the Teulada Moraira Lions commemorated the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Lions Den fundraising shop.

The event was attended by around sixty guests, including notable figures such as the Mayor of Teulada, Raul Lionel, Susanne Katzgrau, a town councillor, representatives from the Benitatchell council, and Jesus Ferraro, the head of Moraira Teulada civil protection, together with three of his staff members.

Alongside the dignitaries, there were also several Lions who were involved in the opening of the shop back in 2014, as well as volunteers and valued customers.

10th Anniversary celebration included a dance and musical performance

The celebration kicked off with a captivating dance performance by Pams People, featuring an impressive routine led by Pam Small. This was followed by a musical performance by Dave Peachey and his trusty guitar, leading up to the presentation segment of the event.

During the presentations, Sylvia Tatnell received a generous € 25,000 donation in support of the bus for the Alzheimer’s Association in Teulada. Additionally, Arne Soeten, the founder of Project for All, made a special appearance with the new van purchased with the Lions’ donation of €10,000.

To conclude the day’s festivities, everyone proceeded to Martillo’s bar, where they were treated to a delightful buffet provided by the accommodating staff.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.