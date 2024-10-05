 Axarquía highlighted at rural tourism fair « Euro Weekly News
Axarquía: Your next Autumn getaway highlighted at rural tourism fair

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 14:14 • 2 minutes read

Axarquía: Your Next Autumn Getaway Highlighted at Rural Tourism Fair Euro Weekly News

Adventure Awaits in Axarquía Image: Shutterstock/ Vitalii Biliak

AXARQUIA is set to take centre stage at the Tierra Adentro (Inland) tourism fair, happening from October 4-6 at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Jaén. This event focuses on promoting the region’s rural tourism, adventure activities, and delicious local food, and the excitement is in the air.

Celebrating Rural Tourism in Axarquía

Jorge Martín, president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Axarquía, shared his enthusiasm for showcasing their stunning landscapes. ‘La Axarquía is becoming a must-visit for nature lovers, attracting visitors not just during fairs but every weekend to our lovely towns,’ he said. Attendees can explore the breathtaking Natural Park of Sierras Tejeda, hike up La Maroma—the highest peak in Málaga—and experience the thrill of El Saltillo, one of Spain’s longest hanging bridges.

Taste the Flavors of Axarquía: Local Cuisine Highlights

The region also offers tasty local cuisine and a variety of cozy places to stay, from charming rural houses to scenic campgrounds. Martín highlighted their modern approach with QR codes and the Gecor Turismo Axarquía app, making it easy for visitors to access information about these beautiful spots.

Discover Axarquía’s Quaint Villages and Scenic Stays

Alvaro Hurtado, president of APTA, emphasised the fair’s opportunity to introduce Axarquía’s stunning hiking trails and quaint white villages to a wider audience. ‘We’re committed to promoting sustainable tourism and showcasing our cultural treasures,’ he said, eager to attract visitors looking for autumn getaways.

Top Rural Retreats to Explore in Axarquía

  • Frigiliana
    Explore this charming village, known for its narrow, winding streets and stunning whitewashed houses, offering a glimpse into Andalucian culture and breathtaking views.
  • La Maroma
    Hike to the highest peak in Málaga, where you’ll be rewarded with spectacular panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes and the Mediterranean Sea.
  • Nerja Caves
    Venture into these impressive caverns to witness stunning rock formations and archaeological finds, making it a fascinating destination for nature and history enthusiasts.
  • Competa Vineyards
    Visit the vineyards of Competa, renowned for its local wine production. Enjoy tastings and tours while soaking in the picturesque mountain scenery.
  • El Saltillo Hanging Bridge
    Experience the thrill of crossing one of Spain’s longest hanging bridges, offering exhilarating views of the natural park below.
  • Alhama de Granada Hot Springs
    Relax in the natural hot springs near this historic town, perfect for unwinding after a day of exploration in the stunning Sierra de Alhama mountains.
  • Canillas de Albaida Hiking Trails
    Discover a network of hiking trails that take you through the scenic countryside and lead to beautiful viewpoints, ideal for outdoor enthusiasts.

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida.

