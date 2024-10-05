By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 14:14
• 2 minutes read
Adventure Awaits in Axarquía
Image: Shutterstock/ Vitalii Biliak
AXARQUIA is set to take centre stage at the Tierra Adentro (Inland) tourism fair, happening from October 4-6 at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Jaén. This event focuses on promoting the region’s rural tourism, adventure activities, and delicious local food, and the excitement is in the air.
Jorge Martín, president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Axarquía, shared his enthusiasm for showcasing their stunning landscapes. ‘La Axarquía is becoming a must-visit for nature lovers, attracting visitors not just during fairs but every weekend to our lovely towns,’ he said. Attendees can explore the breathtaking Natural Park of Sierras Tejeda, hike up La Maroma—the highest peak in Málaga—and experience the thrill of El Saltillo, one of Spain’s longest hanging bridges.
The region also offers tasty local cuisine and a variety of cozy places to stay, from charming rural houses to scenic campgrounds. Martín highlighted their modern approach with QR codes and the Gecor Turismo Axarquía app, making it easy for visitors to access information about these beautiful spots.
Alvaro Hurtado, president of APTA, emphasised the fair’s opportunity to introduce Axarquía’s stunning hiking trails and quaint white villages to a wider audience. ‘We’re committed to promoting sustainable tourism and showcasing our cultural treasures,’ he said, eager to attract visitors looking for autumn getaways.
For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.