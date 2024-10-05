Cartagena seeks luxury yacht status at Monaco Yacht Show

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 17:17
• 1 minute read
Sailing into New Horizons
Image: Shutterstock/ Robbe Beenaerts
CARTAGENA made a splash at the Monaco Yacht Show, held from September 25 to 28, with the Port Authority, Navantia, and Yacht Port teaming up to reel in the luxury yacht crowd. This initiative is all about boosting the local economy and making Cartagena a go-to spot for yacht maintenance and sports.
Hortensia Sánchez, head of Business Development, was front and centre, promoting Cartagena as the Mediterranean’s hotspot for high-end super yachts. ‘We’re here to showcase our port and services to a global audience,’ she shared. Partnering with Navantia, famous for yacht repairs, and Yacht Port, a popular marina, is crucial for creating new opportunities that will attract more boats to the city.
With its rich maritime history, top-notch facilities, and sunny weather all year round, Cartagena is set for some serious growth in the luxury yacht sector. If all goes well, this could lead to exciting economic opportunities, boosting tourism and local businesses. As luxury vessels gathered in Monaco, Cartagena is ready to ride the wave to a brighter future!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
