By EWN • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 10:00 • 2 minutes read

Create a space as unique as you.

Imagine your dream home… Now you can make it a reality with Muebles La Factoría, where you’ll find ALL THE FURNITURE YOU CAN IMAGINE, at the best price! From individual pieces to complete sets for your entire home, we have everything you need to create a space as unique as you.

At Muebles La Factoría, we understand how difficult it can be to find the perfect piece of furniture, so come and tell us about your home. Our team of advisors will be at your disposal, ready to guide and assist you at every step to help you decide what furniture you need. We specialise in aligning your tastes and style, what attracts you most, to your space and budget, finding furniture that meets both your expectations and reality.

Moreover, our advisory service is completely free. If you bring us a floor plan of your home with the measurements, we can suggest the ideal furniture layout and present you with several drawings showing different possibilities. Whether it’s for your new home or because you’ve just renovated and want to take the opportunity to update your furniture with a new style, we’re here to help. When furnishing an entire home or a specific room, you might look for inspiration in specialised magazines or celebrity homes, but it can be hard to adapt and sometimes frustrating.

We are furniture experts with many years of experience, having spent over 50 years decorating homes. We have furnished all types of properties, from bungalows on the beaches of the Costa Brava, Costa Blanca, and Costa Dorada, to ski apartments in Formigal, Baqueira Beret, and Andorra, always adapting to different trends, tastes, needs, and budgets.

Do you like to invite friends or family over? Do you have pets? Do your children or grandchildren visit during the holidays? Do you work from home and need a dedicated workspace? Do the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes? These and many other questions are important when choosing your home’s furniture, as they need to fit your lifestyle and needs. But finding exactly what you have in mind in furniture stores isn’t always easy. In our stores, you can see and try out many furniture pieces, and we can also show you photos of hundreds more possibilities. We offer samples of different wood finishes for you to choose from, fabrics to make your sofa exactly as you imagined, dining tables that extend to accommodate guests, mattresses in a range of materials so you can lie down and find the one that’s best for your back, and recliners for relaxation…

Feel free to consult us without any obligation, and visit your nearest store. You’ll find us in Alicante, San Juan, Denia, Elche, and Almoradí. Addresses, opening hours, and contact numbers are available on our website – muebleslafactoria.es. Shall we get started?

Sponsored