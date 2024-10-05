Estate agents call for emergency measures

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 05 Oct 2024 • 12:26 • 1 minute read

The search for affordable housing. Credit: neme_jimenez - Shutterstock

Housing shortages in the Malaga province, along with the rising cost of rent and purchase prices, have been causing an exodus of young people unable to get a foothold on the housing ladder.

For years, opposition political parties, social groups, and unions have been decrying local and regional government for not tackling the housing shortage and modifying laws that would ensure offers meet demand. And now, the real estate industry has joined the protest.

FADECO, the association of property developers in Andalucia, is also calling on the regional government to declare a ‘housing emergency’, a situation that would expedite the approval of the construction of housing for lower-income people, young people, and families.

License applications sluggishly slow

The association complains that current legislation makes license applications sluggishly slow, while in other emergency situations, such as drought, the regional government has legal mechanisms that can sidestep or speed up measures to attend to the crisis. For this reason, they are calling for a ‘housing emergency’ to be declared.

The shortage of places to live is estimated to be well over 100,000, 30 thousand of which are in the city of Malaga alone. Paradoxically, it is the private sector that is reminding the government of the constitutional right of citizens to have access to affordable housing.

Online estate agent, Fotocasa, warns that house prices in Andalusia have risen an average of 13 percent, and in the Malaga province much higher at around 24 percent, all largely due to a lack of new developments.