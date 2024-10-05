Finance Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 20:53 • 1 minute read

STOCK EXCHANGE: London centre prepares to sell its Euroclear holding Credit: CC/Gren

Time to sell THE London Stock Exchange (LSEG) is preparing to sell its holding of approximately 5 per cent in Euroclear, the Belgian-based global provider of financial market infrastructure services. The LSEG owners have now hired bankers at JP Morgan to find a buyer for the £500 million (€598.2 million) stake.

Zara landlord AMANCIO ORTEGA’S property investment company Pontegadea Inversiones signed rent contracts in 2023 that will bring in €4.058 billion for the Inditex founder over the coming years. Pontegadea’s income from rentals last year rose to €548 million, a 17.3 per cent increase on the €467 million earned in 2022.

Not the ticket TICKET touts are costing the UK’s music fans an extra £145 million (€173.6 million) each year. The British telecommunications company O2 said that every week it had to ward off thousands of assaults from the automated bots that were used to scoop up tickets which were then sold on at a higher price.

Job losses THE Dia supermarket chain announced that a maximum of 65 members of staff working at it head office in Las Rozas (Madrid) would be made redundant. After selling 200 of its supermarkets and all its Clarel perfumeries, the chain currently employs 14,000 people in Spain, of whom 800 work in its central offices.

Price war STELLANTIS, which owns Vauxhall, is set to launch a made-in-China electric vehicle with a range of 165 miles (265.5 kilometres) that should sell in the UK for £15,995 (€19,141). This will make it the second-cheapest EV on the market after the Dacia Spring, whose cheapest model costs £14,995 (€17,943).