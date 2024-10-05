First 5-lane motorway to Malaga airport

By Adam Woodward • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 18:02 • 1 minute read

Problematic stretch of MA-20 between Malaga and Torremolinos Credit: Capturing Images - Shuterstock

The Malaga province is about to see its first ever 5-lane motorway, joining Malaga city and Torremolinos.

The massive upgrade to the MA-20 will cost €190 million to both widen and extend the pothole-riddled road that passes by the airport.

Recently, the Director General of Traffic, Pere Navarro, stated that access roads to Malaga, like those of other large cities such as Madrid or Barcelona, are ‘at the limit of their capacity,’ proposing that road users share their vehicles as a solution to the problem. His suggestion was met with groans around the country from local authorities who have been requesting investment in infrastructure for a long time.

Multiple improvements to neglected MA-20

Not all of the 9 kilometres of road will have 5 lanes for traffic in both directions, but the stretch passing by the Santa Barbara industrial estate and the exit for Malaga Port will. Other improvements are expected, such as from Torremolinos to the junction with Los Álamos, and as well where the MA-20 meets the southern access point to the airport.

The objective of the development is to improve the capacity of the road between towns in the province of Malaga to improve the flow of traffic and road safety. Much of the road is currently classified as an ‘accident blackspot’. Also, the 9-kilometre stretch presents problems of congestion due to the high amount of traffic that runs through the corridor, exceeding 120,000 vehicles a day in some stretches.