Graffiti comes in from the cold

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 15:17
• 1 minute read
Lalone up high at work.
Credit: Veinteseis Creative, Facebook
Urban art is about to fill the walls of the Exhibition Centre in Benalmadena with the creations of two artists whose graffiti tags have become familiar to many in the area over the years, Lalone and Nesui.
This will be the first joint exhibition by two of the Costa del Sol’s leading street artists, Lalone and Nseui, whose legal wall murals adorn the sides of buildings in local towns, such as Fuengirola, Torremolinos, and Alhaurín de la Torre, among others. The aim of this art show is to showcase the strength of talent this artistic movement has in Malaga province and the consolidated artistic careers of both painters.
Lalone started painting in the late 90s and was the winner of the National Graffiti League in 2021, and in recent years, his murals have become well known worldwide. Highlighting his versatility and familiar drawing style, his works exhibit a tone of comic book illustration and realism.
Nesui, a Galician artist living in Malaga, began his wall-painting career in 2004. His work is recognised for his jovial style based on realistic portraits and landscapes with impressionist brushstrokes.
With around twenty graffiti works created especially for the exhibition, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the urban art scene with enormous, vibrantly toned, and fun works full of movement and surprise.
The exhibition Medula, by Lalone and Nesui, can be visited for free at the Centro de Exposiciones in Benalmadena from Thursday, October 10.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.