Graffiti comes in from the cold

By Adam Woodward • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 15:17 • 1 minute read

Lalone up high at work. Credit: Veinteseis Creative, Facebook

Urban art is about to fill the walls of the Exhibition Centre in Benalmadena with the creations of two artists whose graffiti tags have become familiar to many in the area over the years, Lalone and Nesui.

This will be the first joint exhibition by two of the Costa del Sol’s leading street artists, Lalone and Nseui, whose legal wall murals adorn the sides of buildings in local towns, such as Fuengirola, Torremolinos, and Alhaurín de la Torre, among others. The aim of this art show is to showcase the strength of talent this artistic movement has in Malaga province and the consolidated artistic careers of both painters.

Two of the best graffiti artists in Costa del Sol

Lalone started painting in the late 90s and was the winner of the National Graffiti League in 2021, and in recent years, his murals have become well known worldwide. Highlighting his versatility and familiar drawing style, his works exhibit a tone of comic book illustration and realism.

Nesui, a Galician artist living in Malaga, began his wall-painting career in 2004. His work is recognised for his jovial style based on realistic portraits and landscapes with impressionist brushstrokes.

With around twenty graffiti works created especially for the exhibition, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the urban art scene with enormous, vibrantly toned, and fun works full of movement and surprise.

The exhibition Medula, by Lalone and Nesui, can be visited for free at the Centro de Exposiciones in Benalmadena from Thursday, October 10.