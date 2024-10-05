HCB Dénia gives a 180º turn to Plastic Surgery in the Marina Alta with the arrival of Dr. Refaat Karim

By EWN • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 12:14 • 1 minute read

The arrival of Dr. Refaat Karim

HCB Dénia has welcomed Dr. Refaat Karim, a renowned international specialist in Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, to its medical team and places him at the head of the renewed Plastic Surgery Service.

Dr. Karim brings years of experience and knowledge acquired in both national and international medical institutions. He has extensive experience in Dutch hospitals such as Slotervaart Hospital, OLVG and Vumc, Amsterdam University Medical Centre, where he began his career as a plastic surgeon and where he obtained his doctorate on “vaginoplasty in transsexuals”; he is the founder of Kliniek Amstelveen; and a world authority on reconstruction after female genital mutilation (FGM).

Dr. Karim is currently also working at the Alfaz Medical Centre, where he is responsible for minor plastic surgeries such as dermato-oncologic surgery, (minor) hand surgery and eyelid surgery. He will combine his work in Alfaz with his position as head of the Plastic Surgery Department at HCB Denia.

Extreme perfectionist, precise and serious, Dr. Karim, in addition to the most demanded plastic surgery procedures, is also an expert in surgeries of the female and male sexual apparatus, and is specialised in hand surgery and skin cancer.

Dr. Karim is delighted to work with the HCB Denia team and to be able to offer his model of high-quality care in plastics. “HCB Denia is more than a hospital. I am honoured to lead this new department and to be able to expand healthcare in the region so that residents no longer have to travel to Valencia or Alicante, for simple plastic operations and for complex interventions and reconstructions,” he explained.

