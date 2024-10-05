Healthily slim or dangerously thin?

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Updated: 06 Oct 2024 • 1:05 • 4 minutes read

How much do celebrities influence a woman´s body image, and where does weight loss drug Ozempic come into it? It´s not a question of vanity, but serious mental health.

“I wanna be able to eat spaghetti Bolognese, and not feel bad about it for days and days and days. All the magazines, they talk about weight loss. If I buy those jeans, I can look like Kate Moss. I know it´s not the life that I chose, but I guess it´s just the way that things go”, sang Lily Allen in her first album, `Alright, Still´, in the song `Everything´s Just Wonderful´, which the singer co-wrote.

Therefore, it´s no surprise that her somewhat dramatic weight loss has sparked concern that the 39-year-old singer and song writer, from Hammersmith, London, has been taking weight loss drug, Ozempic. Lily posted some photographs of herself on Instagram, just this week, in which to the outward eye, she looks extremely underweight. In an exclusive interview with the Financial Times last year [Alex Bilmes, Financial Times, 02/06/2023], Lily was quoted as saying that she “got thin before Ozempic” but gave a hazy response when questioned about an eating disorder. She did admit to having had an “unhealthy relationship with food” in the past, but said that she felt “good about her weight” at the time. However, it´s quite possible that when Lily looks in the mirror, her reflection is entirely different to the woman that other people see.

The connection between weight loss and mental health

Body dysmorphia disorder (BDD) is less well known than anorexia nerviosa and bulimia, but is a mental health disorder closely connected to both. People suffering from BDD have an extremely negative body image and perceive themselves as flawed physically to a disproportionate, excessive level, when to those around them, the flaw doesn´t even exist or has been magnified to delusional proportions in the mind of the individual. Often confused with vanity if the person suffering from the disorder acknowledges their innermost feelings about themselves, many sufferers remain silent, thus torturing themselves even more.

Sharon Osborne, who has always been refreshingly open about her life, including about her cosmetic surgery procedures, admitted to using the drug Ozempic, and confessed that the effects were more extreme than she had anticipated. The glamorous and witty 71-year-old opened up to Canadian podcaster Howie Mandel about having taken the weight loss drug, stating in her famously forthright manner that since taking Ozempic wasn´t a crime, she was perfectly comfortable to discuss her experiences with it [Sydney Wingfield, Women´s Health, 29/08/2024]. In the podcast the celebrity, who has never minced her words, admitted that the drug may have done significant damage to her metabolic system, whilst acknowledging that she “thinks she went too far”, since she now finds it an impossible task to put any weight back on.

Ozempic: just some of the side effects

Basic side effects of Ozempic are reported to include nausea and/or vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and constipation, but warnings and precautions for the drug also cover pancreatitis, diabetic retinopathy complications, hypoglycaemia, acute kidney injury, acute gall bladder disease and hypersensitivity reactions [www.ozempic.com]. Looking at the drug´s full list of possible complications is more mind-boggling still, and actually downright frightening.

The effects of social media on women´s mental health and approach to weight loss

Personal trainer Imogen, of Imo´s Fitness [@imos_fitness] is based in Weymouth, UK, but also has clients from abroad, including in Spain. In an exclusive interview, Imogen confirmed that she is concerned about the effects that social media and celebrities have on the mental and physical health of the general public, in particular that of women. She states that around 90 percent of her clients initially come to her for help combatting struggles with their body, relationship with food, and how they feel about themselves. She expresses no surprise, given the era in which we currently live, where social media can be such an influence on how women perceive they should look, eat and live, verses reality. Imogen claims that the relentless criticism and scrutinisation of celebrities, their weight and how they look makes a woman´s battle with her own body image never-ending. Having experienced such struggles of her own in the past, Imogen is passionate about changing the inner perspective of her clients, by encouraging what she calls `changing the narrative´. Basically, this means replacing negative words and thoughts with positive phrases, designed to reset the mindset. The fitness enthusiast acknowledges that changes to personal perspective will not happen overnight, but insists that with dedication and repetition, eventually the act of complimenting oneself will help to improve self esteem and confidence and that her clients do begin to believe they are worthy of self-love and appreciation. Imogen accentuates that the first step to gaining an improved sense of self-esteem is vulnerability – opening up to feeling so insecure and uncomfortable in one´s own skin – and her ultimate mission through her work as a personal trainer is to “fight the media and debunk common fitness myths”.

World Mental Health Day is acknowledged this Thursday, October 10. Anyone suspecting they might have an issue with body image or disordered eating is urged to contact their doctor or at least to open up to a close confidant. There will always be support from somewhere, even when it seems impossible.