By Linda Hall • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 18:01 • 2 minutes read

HVALDIMIR: The young beluga loved human company Photo credit: CC/Ein Dahmer

Hvaldimir, a young beluga whale who began life a Russian spy before absconding to Norway, was not deliberately killed.

An autopsy carried out by Norway’s Veterinary Institute after he was found dead on August 31 showed that friendly Hvaldimir died of a bacterial infection.

“There were no findings to suggest the whale was shot and no indications of foul play,” announced police chief Amund Preede Revheim from the North Sea and Environment section.

The police force’s own forensic technicians concluded that Hvaldimir’s injuries could not be gunshot wounds, as neither projectiles nor other metal fragments showed up in X-rays, Preede Revheim added.

Vets believe that what initially resembled bullet wounds were superficial sores which did not extend beyond the whale’s blubber or reach any of his organs.

Instead, the postmortem revealed an infected sore caused by a stick that had lodged inside Hvaldimir’s mouth. Thirty-five centimetres long and three centimetres wide, the stick had almost certainly prevented the beluga from eating, as the postmortem found that his stomach was empty.

Ironically, Hvaldimir’s love of interacting with people was his undoing, as one of his favourite games was to fetch sticks that were thrown to him in the water.

He first appeared in April 2019 near Tufjord in northern Norway, far from the beluga whales’ normal habitat in the Arctic.

Unusually, he was alone and not part of a group. Equally unusual, he was so relaxed in the company of humans that he trailed boats and would open his mouth, as though he were expecting food. He also liked wrapping rope round boat propellers.

The beluga himself appeared to be entangled with rope, but this turned out to be a harness which, when finally removed with considerable difficulty, was found to bear the words “Equipment St Petersburg.”

What looked like a camera mount was incorporated in the harness, leading experts to speculate that the whale had probably escaped from a Russian naval base.

Not only Russia but also the US have trained marine animals since the 1960s to follow divers, detect mines and retrieve objects from the seabed. Not coincidentally, satellite photos show the type of sea pensused to hold belugas in Murmansk, near where Hvaldimir was first spotted.

It was because of the Russian connection, that Hvaldimir earned his name, a combination of Hval – “whale in Norwegian” – and Vladimir for the Russian president.

Days after he was released from the harness, Hvaldimir followed a boat to Hammerfest, much further north, where he became a great favourite with the public, because he was so willing to play. On one occasion he amazed fans by retrieving a mobile phone dropped by an onlooker, possibly a reaction to his early training.

Occasionally the beluga moved on and he was once spotted as far south as Denmark, before returning northwards, prompting marine experts to hope that he would eventually reach the Arctic where he could integrate with other whales.

But Hvaldimir had other ideas and he ultimately brought about his own sorry end, killed by his preference for human company.