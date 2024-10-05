Indoor Picnic for Jalon Valley Help

By Donna Williams •
The Entertainers
On September 19, Jalon Valley Help (JVH) hosted their autumn picnic at Los Arcos in Pedreguer.
In light of the rain forecast, the event was moved indoors with the agreement of Pacqui, the owner of Los Arcos. The members and friends of JVH adapted to the change and enjoyed a delightful indoor picnic. The Entertainers provided a wonderful musical backdrop, with Gee & Dolly leading the way on the dance floor. The audience joined in after indulging in delicious food and drinks served by the excellent Los Arcos team.
The first set by The Entertainers featured a selection of songs perfect for listening to and relaxing, including favourites like “I Can’t Help Falling In Love,” “Country Roads,” “I Still Call Australia Home” (dedicated to JVH President Richard Green), and “Run.”
The second set had everyone on their feet, dancing to hits like “Hit The Road Jack,” “Disco Inferno,” “Dancing Queen,” and “It’s Raining Men.” The crowd’s enthusiasm led to an encore performance of “The Prayer” by Jo & Marc, supported by Linda, before closing the night with “Fix You.”
The event also featured a raffle, which raised over €1,000 to purchase wheelchairs and mobility equipment for the community’s needy. Every euro raised by Jalon Valley Help goes directly to helping individuals in need, so the community’s continued support and generosity are greatly appreciated.
