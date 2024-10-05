Kinky Boots: Auditori Teulada Moraira

By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 12:36 • 1 minute read

Kinky Boots Credit: theatreproperties.com

Kinky Boots is coming to the Auditori Teulada Moraira on October 11 and 12.

This show promises to deliver an evening of laughter and entertainment so why not get a group of friends together and make some fun memories?

The musical Kinky Boots is actually based on the 2005 British film of the same name, which, in turn, drew inspiration from a 1999 episode of the BBC2 documentary television series Trouble at the Top. The story is centered around the real-life experiences of Steve Pateman.

The theatre production revolves around Charlie Price, the son of a skilled shoemaker who owns a struggling factory employing numerous families in an English village. On the other hand, Simon, also known as Lola, has faced resistance from his strict father due to his love for dancing and his fascination with his mother’s red high heels.

When Charlie’s father unexpectedly passes away, he is left to take charge of the failing family business. Faced with scepticism from the employees about his leadership abilities, Charlie heads to London in search of a solution. In a serendipitous encounter, he meets Lola, a flamboyant performer with a penchant for unique fashion, particularly high-platform boots.

Charlie realises that these boots are not designed to support a man’s weight, leading to frequent breakage. This revelation presents Charlie with a lucrative opportunity in the footwear market.

Visit the theatre website to book tickets.

