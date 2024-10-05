By Adam Woodward •
New metro line to take passengers to Rincón de la Victoria.
Credit: Junta de Andalucía
Regional government is studying the possibility of a new Metro train line reaching out east, as far as Rincón de la Victoria.
The Regional Government of Andalusia has received proposals from six companies for the detailed technical studies for an eastern corridor route linking the city of Malaga as far east as Rincón de la Victoria.
The draft proposals envisage linking the Ciudad Garden metro station with El Palo and beyond, opening up future possibilities for taking the rail line even further along the east coast of the Malaga province.
Whichever company is awarded the contract for the study will analyse the different alternative routes for three new corridors outlined in a Metropolitan Transport Plan for the Málaga Area. Specifically, and most importantly, the East corridor, which would take the metro from Atarazanas (historic Malaga centre) to El Palo in a first phase and then Rincón de la Victoria in a second phase; the North corridor, which would extend line 2 from the Hospital to Ciudad Jardín; and then finally a corridor towards the Parque Tecnológico, to the north west of the city.
While still only in its proposal stage, the concept will be to link all the routes to a central transport hub for long-distance trains, commuter trains, and buses in the centre of Malaga.
