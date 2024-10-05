Love to Sing pay tribute to the musicals

By Adam Woodward • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 17:18 • 1 minute read

The international 'Love to Sing' choir. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Estepona.

The International Choir of Estepona is paying tribute to some of the greatest musicals of all time at the El Carmen cultural centre on Friday, October 11.

At 7.30pm, on Friday 11, the Mirador del Carmen Cultural Centre will open its doors free of charge to a show celebrating the magic of the best musicals from Hollywood and Broadway. The songs will all be from timeless classics such as La La Land, ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘Les Misérables’, and ‘Miss Saigon’, among others.

Since the beginning of its formation, in September 2017, the ‘Love to Sing‘ Choir has been offering concerts to the community in the Estepona area, helping to raise awareness and raise funds for some of the most deserving charities in the area, such as ADANA, St. George’s, Somos tu Ola, Agya Cats, and the Friends Association, among others. They have also participated in the International Conferences of Estepona and Duquesa, as well as in Manilva Pride.

Currently, the choir is directed by Shirley Helleur and has more than 45 members from a wide variety of countries who rehearse weekly. They say they are always open to new, experienced talents too. Love to Sing’s repertoire includes popular songs, from Classical music to Pop, through Rock and musical theatre.

The tribute to the musicals takes place at the Mirador del Carmen Cultural Centre from 7.30pm on Friday, October 11. Admission is free.