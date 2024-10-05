Month of Mediums: Alfas Spiritual Friends

By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 20:19 • 1 minute read

Jan Van Bodegraven Credit: Herman Bluesman/Alfas Spiritual Friends

The Alfas Spiritual Friends have been very busy organising a series of evenings with a host of renowned mediums throughout October.

The first of which took place on October 3 with UK international medium Sandra Mitchell Atheris as their guest.

The evening was a resounding success and attendees were truly amazed by the compelling evidence and messages from their departed loved ones that Sandra conveyed. There is anticipation for her return in the New Year, and in the meantime, their programme for October continues with Jan Van Bodegraven from the Netherlands.

A whole host of mediums will be in attendance throughout October

He will be in attendance on October 10, and where possible, guests are invited to bring an item that belonged to a departed loved one or a photograph for Jan to hold. If that is not possible, then something belonging to the guest themselves.

Following Jan, on October 17, they welcome Ian Elliot from Denmark, Debbie Blevins from Murcia on October 24, and Len Cox from the Hondon Valley on October 31.

The venue for each of these events is their new room downstairs at The Comm (formerly The Forum/Mare Nostrum), located at Camino del Pincho 2, L’Alfas del Pi. Each service is scheduled to start at 6.30pm, and while free of charge, there will be a ‘freewill’ offering/collection.

Further details are available by contacting Dot on 634 320 013, emailing dorothydorothy608@gmail.com or visiting their Facebook page.

