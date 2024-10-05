News Snippets from the European Press

By Linda Hall • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 12:10 • 4 minutes read

Caption: MARTIN SCORSESE: Filming a documentary on Italy’s ancient shipwrecks Photo credit: CC/Elena Ternovaja

Italy: Past times HOLLYWOOD director Martin Scorsese has begun a documentary featuring ancient shipwrecks in Italy where he traces his ancestral roots in Sicily, his grandparents’ birthplace. Scorsese will also use recovered artifacts to reconstruct the stories of ships, sailors, cargoes and maritime trade in the past.

Denmark: Still there ANTI-WHALING activist Paul Watson, a Canadian-American, remains in custody in Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory. His detention order has been extended until October 24 while Denmark reviews an extradition request from Japan regarding Watson’s 2010 confrontation with one of their ships.

More to spend WAGE-EARNERS again have same purchasing power that existed before the high inflation of recent years, Confederation of Danish Employers (DA) figures showed. By the third quarter of 2024, the 4.8 per cent increase in salaries compared with the same period in 2023 also outstripped the inflation rate.

Norway: Slippery slope THE Red Party’s programme called for a referendum to decide the future of the country’s monarchy. Polls are showing declining support for the royal family after Crown Prince Haakon’s sister made money out of her recent wedding photos and Haakon’s stepson was arrested on drug charges and threatening behaviour.

On the loose FIVE wolves escaped from the Salangsdalen Polar Park, the most northerly animal reserve in the world and famed for its enclosure where the public can come into close contact with the wolves. Three were captured soon afterwards but local mayors had to request official help in recovering the missing pair.

Belgium: Side effects AFTER November 1 medication like Sinutab, a popular cold and flu cure which contains pseudoephedrine, will require a prescription. The Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) cited concerns that this can have side effects including cardiac arrhythmias, strokes and antibiotic resistance.

City kidnap A MAN forced into a car in Brussels’ Elsene neighbourhood on September 29 was found wandering with minor injuries in the city’s Ter Kameren wood two days later. Several potential suspects were arrested shortly afterwards, while an ongoing investigation probes their possible involvement in the abduction.

German: Own goal A former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper paid a €135,000 fine after reaching agreement with a neighbour and accepting responsibility for damaging part of his garage with a chainsaw. A local court had originally set the sum at €420,000 but this was reduced after an appeal from the footballer’s lawyer.

Owning up SIEMENS ENERGY will pay the US Department of Justice $104 million (€94.45 million) for using stolen trade secrets to inflate bids for contracts in 2019. A Siemens spokesperson said the company had voluntarily reported the irregularity to the US authorities after discovering the misconduct in 2020.

Netherlands: Wind up FIFTY-THREE per cent of the Netherlands’ electricity was produced by renewable sources during the first half of 2024, owing to more windfarms with more efficient turbines, as well as more solar panels. Although production rose, energy use did not and the country generated more than it could use.

Star turn EUROSTAR trains to London and Paris will return to Amsterdam Central in early 2025 once the railway station’s renovations have been completed. Eurostar chief executive Gwendoline Cazenave has been so concerned about delays that she threatened to cancel all London and Paris trains unless work finished on time.

France: Not listening NEWLY installed prime minister Michel Barnier warned parliament that France’s “colossal” debt was a “sword of Damocles” which was ready to fall. Barnier’s much-awaited speech setting out the policies of a government without an overall majority was constantly interrupted by the heckling of left-wing MPs.

Luxury FI BERNARD ARNAULT, who heads LVMH which owns the Louis Vuitton and Moet Hennessy brands, announced to shareholders that the luxury giant had signed a 10-year deal as a Formula One global partner. The “match made in luxury heaven” begins in February 2025 when F1 celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Finland: Bad idea A RECENT survey revealed that Finns are uneasy about the possibility that food delivery firms could also be permitted to supply alcohol. Seventy-five per cent of respondents said they were concerned that age restrictions could be disregarded or alcohol sold to the already-inebriated should the law be changed.

Long stay APPLICANTS hoping for Finnish citizenship who have submitted paperwork after October 1 will now need to have lived in the country for at least eight years following changes to the existing law. The Finnish Immigration Services added that the required period could be reduced “according to circumstances.”

Ireland: Be prepared DUBLIN is preparing a €1.35 billion defence Budget for 2025, with funding for air surveillance radar, subsea awareness and equipment, plus another 400 armed forces personnel. “The record allocation for 2025 demonstrates this government’s commitment to defence,” Defence minister Michael Martin said.

Just in time IRELAND’S Social Protection minister confirmed that the babies who are born in December 2024 will still be eligible for the €420 grant announced in next year’s Budget for all those born on or after January 1, 2025, “As a mother, I do not want to see any woman miss out,” Heather Humphreys said.

Portugal: No more jams THE €14.4 million contract to construct a 3.5-kilometre bypass with two lanes in each direction where the EN125 crosses Olhao was signed on September 30. This section of the road is notorious for bottlenecks but as well as improving traffic flow, the bypass will also reduce the risk of pedestrian accidents.

Fire reaction MORE than 1,000 firefighters from all over Portugal demonstrated outside the national parliament in Lisbon at mid-day on October 2, calling for an improvement to their salaries. Later in the day there were arrests after protesters toppled metal barriers and occupied the steps of the parliament building.

Sweden: Whisky rescue MACKMYRA whisk,y which declared bankruptcy in August, has been bought by majority shareholder Lennart Hero and No 1 Capital AB. Hero said that their 100 million krona (€8.8 million) bid had probably been accepted because administrators believed that would be the best option for Mackmyra’s future.

Linked up A OUTDATED submarine cable beneath the Oresund Sound will be replaced by the Danish company, JD Contractor. Work on €14 million project that will connect overhead wires in Sweden’s Kristinelund transition station with those in Skibstrupgaard (Denmark) is expected to take two years to complete.