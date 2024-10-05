Rain for the Costa del Sol at last?

By Adam Woodward • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 13:15 • 1 minute read

Image: Shutterstock/Triff

Rains are expected later in the week in Western Costa del Sol as two major storms cross the Atlantic.

Hurricane Kirk has strengthened to a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic and is battering the coast of Galicia with high winds and rain, Saturday, October 5. Meteorological models predict that it could leave significant rainfall.

The storm gained intensity on Friday 4, reaching Category 4 out of a maximum of 5, with maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometres per hour as it continued to move over open waters in the Atlantic.

According to its probable trajectory pattern, Kirk will follow a trajectory in a northerly and north-northeasterly direction, through open waters, and with a greater forward speed.

Tropical Storm Leslie off northwest coast of Africa

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Leslie has reached maximum winds of 85 kilometres per hour as it moves west across the Atlantic. Leslie is located off the northwest coast of Africa and is moving slowly west. According to forecasts, Leslie, which has not required the issuing of a storm warning for coastal areas so far, could become a hurricane over the weekend.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began on June 1, could see ‘above average’ activity, with between 8 and 13 hurricanes, of which 4 to 7 would be major. Since the hurricane season began, seven hurricanes have formed: Beryl, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Helene, Isaac, and Kirk.