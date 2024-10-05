By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 11:32 • 1 minute read

Members enjoy the event at Los Arcos Credit: FB: Royal British Legion Javea Branch

On September 26, the Roya British Legion Javea hosted its inaugural live event at Restaurant Los Arcos, featuring an incredible performance by the Entertainers.

The garden was abuzz with music, dance, and laughter as friends gathered for picnics while also supporting the Royal British Legion’s 2024 Poppy Appeal. The event was a huge success, raising an impressive €2,606. Special thanks were offered to all the attendees: the Entertainers for their outstanding performance, Jodie for organising 24 fantastic raffle prizes, and Paqui and her staff at Los Arcos for their warm hospitality.

The Javea Branch of The Royal British Legion (RBL) was established in 1990 and serves a wider geographical area than just Javea. The branch welcomes everyone and holds monthly meetings at the Javea Golf Club, except during July and August.

You don’t have to have served in the military to join

Membership is open to all individuals interested in supporting those who have served in the Armed Forces and their families, regardless of whether they have served in the military.

Joining the Legion ensures that the sacrifices of our brave Service men and women are always remembered. It also provides a platform for the ex-service community to voice their concerns. Members have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities and events held locally, regionally, and nationally throughout the year.

For further information, visit the Royal British Legion website.

