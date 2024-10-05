By Adam Woodward • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 16:12 • 1 minute read

Frigiliana - No solar panels here. Credit: Q77photo - Shutterstock

New fines for those who install solar panels on their roofs in Frigiliana as the local council brings in a new ordinance to keep the pueblo blanco beautiful.

In a move that goes against the grain of national governmental policy, environmentalist campaigning, and those residents seeking a lower cost of living, the Socialist council of Frigiliana, who currently hold an absolute majority, have taken the bold move to ban any new photovoltaic installations on the roofs of buildings that might upset the look of the town.

Frigiliana fines homeowners €3,000 for solar installations

The new rules, if not heeded, could result in fines of up to €3,000 for the owners of the property. As one of the most outstanding architectural jewels in the region’s crown, the whitewashed, plant-pot-lined mountainside town has long been a ‘must’ on the list of places to visit for thousands of tourists every year. Maintaining its place in the ranking of one of the most beautiful places in Spain, every small detail, including the colour of front doors, has become a priority for local authorities.

The council says that solar devices cannot be placed, under any circumstances, on the roofs of houses in the town and can only be placed in terrace areas when they are not visible from the street. This stipulation, the council states, is intended to protect the Arabic-style roof tiles. As well, if the house is on the outskirts of the town, the solar panels must be on the ground, never on the roof.