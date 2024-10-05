Spanish Cuisine: Denia Food Tour

By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 8:25 • 1 minute read

The food tour caters for groups of up to six Credit: viator.com

If you consider yourself a ‘foodie’ but have yet to sample the real taste of Spain, why not Indulge in the rich and diverse flavours of Spanish cuisine with a delightful food tour in Denia?

Your knowledgeable local host will carefully curate a selection of 6 or 10 delectable food and drink tastings, offering you a tantalising glimpse into the town’s culinary treasures. From classic favourites to one-of-a-kind dishes unique to Denia, this tour promises to be a feast for your senses.

Beyond savouring the delicious offerings, this culinary journey is a cultural experience that immerses you in the essence of the town. As you delight in authentic local delicacies, both savoury and sweet, accompanied by refreshing drinks, you’ll also have the opportunity to explore notable landmarks and gain insights into their local significance from your host.

If you’re a vegetarian, fret not! The tour has been thoughtfully designed to provide alternative tastings that cater to your dietary preferences. Simply inform your host, and they’ll ensure you have an equally enjoyable experience. The passionate local food experts are eager to lead you on an unforgettable culinary adventure through Denia.

This tour is expected to last three hours and is available for groups of up to six. The price varies depending on the number of people in your group and further information can be found by visiting this website.

