Spooky Fun with the Moraira Lions

By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 16:37 • 1 minute read

Moraira Lions Halloween party Credit: Moraira Lions

Halloween will soon be upon us and for those living closer to Moraira who enjoy this ‘spooky’ celebration, there is a free party that you can go along to!

That’s right, the Moraira Lions are hosting a free Halloween party in the Church Square on October 31. Everyone is invited; no membership necessary, and the party will take place between 6.00pm and 8.00pm. It is considered one of the highlights of the Moraira Lions annual calendar so definitely one not to be missed.

The fun and games will start at 5.00pm with face painting, followed by traditional Halloween games and activities. The games are as much fun for the adults as they are for the kids, and sweet treats will be given out to anyone who participates.

Moraira Lions encourage everyone to come in fancy dress

To really get into the spirit (excuse the pun!) of things, everyone is encouraged to come in fancy dress and that includes the adults. Prizes are awarded for the best costume in three different age categories.

For those who are unfamiliar with The Moraira Lions, it is a charity that supports people and deserving local causes. They have a charity shop, ‘The Lions Den,’ which is run entirely by volunteers. However, this event is not for fundraising purposes as it is just their way of providing some free fun to the local community.

