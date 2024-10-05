Three banks down in UK and Ireland

By Adam Woodward • Published: 05 Oct 2024 • 14:42 • 1 minute read

Bank customers unable to access their cash. Credit: Twitter

NatWest, Ulster Bank, and Royal Bank of Scotland customers were blocked from their accounts on Saturday, October 5, as the apps of all three banks crashed.

Over 3,000 people reported issues on Downdetector, with many taking to social media to vent their anger. The complaints flooded into X.com from hundreds of users.

NatWest acknowledged the problem on social media, stating their team was ‘working hard to get things resolved as soon as possible’. RBS also reported ‘connection issues’ with their online and mobile banking services. A NatWest spokesperson said: ‘Some customers experienced difficulty when attempting to log in and make payments via their mobile banking app and online banking this morning. This has been resolved, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused’.

The Royal Bank of Scotland said they were experiencing ‘connection issues’. An online post reads, ‘We have been receiving reports that the online banking and mobile app are experiencing connection issues. We are currently looking into getting this resolved. Thanks so much for your patience. We’re sorry for any inconvenience. Please try again later.’

One Twitter user complained and it was just the last straw for social media managers who blocked his account completely.

The tech failure comes as a major blow to millions of customers hoping to access their cash for the weekend, especially as all three banks have been reducing their physical branch presence over recent years.