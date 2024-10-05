U3A Calpe visit to Tabarca Island

By Donna Williams • Updated: 05 Oct 2024 • 11:06 • 1 minute read

U3A Calpe Group all set for their Island visit Credit: U3A Calpe

On September 12, a group of 20 members and 2 guests embarked on a journey from Calpe to board the Kontiki ferry, which would take them from Alicante to Tabarca Island.

The weather was exceptionally favourable, with calm crossings and a full day of sunshine. Tabarca Island, the sole inhabited island in the Valencian region, is a popular tourist destination during the summer. However, as many people had returned home for the start of the school year, the island was pleasantly lively without being overly crowded.

The group from U3A Calpe had an enjoyable time on the Island

During their free time on the island, the travellers had the option to either explore its rich historical heritage or indulge in the delicious fish dishes served at the numerous cafes and restaurants. Despite the enjoyable and fun day, an unexpected inconvenience arose when the “coach gremlin” incident occurred after the initial drop-off point. Consequently, many of us had to find our way to the Hotel Ifach, with some resorting to taking the town bus!

If the U3A sounds like something you might be interested in joining, take a look at their website. It contains lots of useful information including upcoming activities.

