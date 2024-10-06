A goat and three little kids – puppet theatre

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 12:51 • 1 minute read

The goat and the three little kids. Credit: Tandarica

One for kids of all ages at the Adolfo Suarez Congress Centre, Marbella, with life-size puppets and folklore.

The Goat and the Three Little Kids, presented by the world-renowned Tandarica Animation Theatre, is a live show of a traditional Romanian children’s tale that tells a funny and entertaining story for children and their accompanying adults.

The show features live actors, larger-than-life puppets and masks, in a setting that is evocative of the world of Romanian folk. The director has treated this classic folk tale with an up-to-date style, from the decoration to the stylised costumes of the characters, and through the various puppets and props used for a fun and melodic flow.

Puppet theatre troop with 76 of history

With a history of over 76 years, the Tandarica Animation Theatre continues to be the promoter of contemporary trends in the field of lively and educational entertainment and visual theatre. Every year, the public can choose from a repertoire of over 30 shows they present, six of which are completely new.

The main objective of the theatre company is to encourage intercultural exchanges and generate links and understanding between communities.

La Cabra y los tres Cabritillos (The Goat and the Three Little Kids) is showing at the Adolfo Suarez Congress and Exhibition Centre, Marbella, on Sunday, October 13 at 11.30am. Entry is free.