A round-up of news from Costa Blanca North

Festivities in honour of San Miguel Credit: villajoyosa.com

San Miguel Procession in Villajoyosa

Over the weekend of September 27, thousands of visitors flocked to the Hermitage to participate in the municipality’s oldest festivals and pay tribute to the patron saint, San Miguel.

The neighbourhood of La Ermita joyously celebrated the festivities in honour of San Miguel. The weekend’s events culminated with a vibrant procession featuring the images of San Miguel, the Holy Doctors Cosme and Damian, and the Saints of the Stone Andon and Senen. The procession, accompanied by neighbours and members of the Municipal Corporation, was followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Friday saw the staging of the “La millor tapeta de l’Ermita” culinary contest, and in the evening, hundreds of residents participated in the gastronomic event “Les tapetes dels Reis” hosted by the companies Negres and Destralers. This event served as a precursor to the Moorish and Christian reigns in the Moors and Christians festivities of 2025. The evening’s festivities were accompanied by lively music band and DJ performances.

Saturday’s highlights included a popular paella contest at noon, with the festivities continuing with musical performances and an exhibition of Valencian pilota from the Club de Pilota La Vila and the Club de Pilota Sella. As night fell, DJ performances enlivened the venue next to the Creu de Pedra, followed by the traditional correfocs through the neighbourhood streets at midnight.

Road Safety education for Norwegian school in Alfas del Pi

The Town Council of l’Alfas del Pi recently conducted a road safety education session for 4th ESO students at IES l’Arabi and the Norwegian Alfasino School “Den Norske Skole Costa Blanca.” The session, organised in collaboration with the Local Police and the FuncoVial foundation, focused on the importance of wearing seat belts and the potential consequences of not using them.

During the session, students received theoretical explanations, watched illustrative videos, and had the opportunity to experience a vehicle rollover simulator firsthand. Led by Javier Chust, the police officer responsible for coordinating the classes, the students gained valuable insights into the effects of fastening seat belts.

This initiative is part of l’Alfas del Pi’s longstanding commitment to road safety education, which has been ongoing for over fifteen years through the joint efforts of the Education and Citizen Safety departments. Councillor Toni Such emphasised that the programme, involving public schools such as Raco de l’Albir, Veles e Vents, and Santisimo Cristo del Buen Acierto, as well as private schools like Sierra Bernia School, Den Norske Skolen Costa Blanca, and Den Norske Skolen Albir, aims to instil attitudes, values, and behaviours that ensure students’ road safety.

The educational content is tailored to different educational stages and addresses age-specific road risk factors. It focuses particularly on safety rules for pedestrian crossings and traffic lights and the importance of using seat belts while driving.

Tourism Award for Prado Museum

The prestigious Prado Museum was honoured with the ‘City of Benidorm’ Tourism Award on World Tourism Day. This annual award, presented by the Benidorm Town Council, recognised the Prado Museum as the foremost cultural attraction in Spain with significant international appeal. Deputy director Marina Chinchilla accepted the award on behalf of the museum, emphasising their shared commitment to quality with Benidorm and expressing gratitude to the millions of visitors who contribute to the museum’s success.

As one of the world’s most visited art museums, the Prado Museum holds a distinguished position in European painting, showcasing masterpieces by renowned artists such as Velazquez, El Greco, Goya, Titian, Rubens, Bosch, Murillo, Raphael, Zurbaran, Durer, and Rembrandt.

Established on November 19 1819, as the Royal Museum of Paintings, the Prado Museum continues to draw millions of national and international visitors, solidifying its status as Spain’s premier cultural attraction. In 2023 alone, the museum welcomed over 3.3 million visitors, with nearly half of the visits being free, making it the European museum with the highest number of free hours.

Motion to name hospital after Doctor Torrent Guasp approved

The Municipal Corporation unanimously approved a motion to request the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat Valenciana to name the Denia hospital after the eminent cardiologist Doctor Torrent Guasp. The motion highlights Dr. Torrent’s significant contributions to the field of cardiology and his close ties to the city of Denia, where he carried out internationally recognised medical research. The request, which has been made twice before in 2005 and 2017, also includes the possibility of naming one of the two health centres in Denia after Dr Torrent in the event that the hospital naming request is denied.

Dr Francisco Torrent Guasp, originally from Gandia, established himself in Denia due to family and work connections. His groundbreaking research on the morphology and physiology of the heart, particularly his discovery of its unique structure, garnered widespread acclaim and numerous honours. Residents of Denia fondly remember Dr Torrent for his amiable personality and dedication to his patients, leading to his honorary adoption as a ‘son of the city’ in 1991.

The renewed call to honour Dr Torrent comes as the city prepares to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of his passing in 2025. Previously, the Denia Town Council had requested that the regional hospital of La Pedrera be named after Dr Torrent, a request that was supported by many other towns in the Marina Alta region. The hospital was ultimately renamed Hospital Metge Torrent Guasp following its inauguration in 2009.

El Monstre Petorro big hit at Sorollius Festival

The Sorollius festival, a beloved event celebrating children’s and family music and theatre in Javea, was a resounding success, drawing hundreds of attendees to the town’s historic centre. The highlight of the festival came on September 27, which kicked off with the engaging street performance ‘Vampy Family. ‘ The performance delighted spectators as it weaved through the streets, captivating both children and adults with its music and theatrical charm.

The festivities continued at the Placeta del Convent, where the Cholbi family presented their enchanting tale, The Monster Petorro. Authored by Javea’s own Paco Cholbi and illustrated by Carles Arbat, this award-winning story brought laughter and excitement to the audience. The lively presentation captivated families, many of whom already had the book in their hands, available at local bookstores.

Among the audience was a very special guest, Paco’s former primary school teacher, Jose Vicente Ferrando. Jose’s inspiration ignited Paco’s passion for writing stories and tales during his childhood. This heartwarming reunion added an extra layer of significance to the event, as the author fondly reminisced about the teacher’s encouragement and support.

At the end of the evening, Dani Miquel’s vibrant musical performance brought the Placeta del Convent to life. His energetic and cheerful repertoire had the children dancing and the whole audience thoroughly entertained, turning the entire square into one massive dance floor.

Smart Crossings to enhance pedestrian safety in Altea

The Town Council of Altea has taken measures to enhance pedestrian safety in the busy commercial area by installing smart pedestrian crossings. This initiative, led by the Department of Commerce, aims to promote the municipality’s commercial and tourist sectors. Thanks to funding from the Next Generation grant, the council has been able to invest in public roads and implement advanced pedestrian crossing technology.

According to Jose Maria Borja, the mayor of Commerce and Promotion of Employment, the project focuses on reinforcing pedestrian safety in high-traffic areas. Specifically, three pedestrian crossings, including two on Garganes Street and one on Comte d’Altea Street, where there was a fatal collision a few years ago, have been selected. Each one has been equipped with technology that detects approaching pedestrians. When pedestrians are detected, the ground plates and vertical signs light up to alert vehicles. These state-of-the-art plates are designed to withstand the weight of heavy vehicles.

Furthermore, the initiative includes plans to install people counting and security cameras to monitor and respond to any incidents in the area. This comprehensive approach underscores the council’s commitment to prioritising pedestrian safety and promoting a secure environment for both residents and visitors.

