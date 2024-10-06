By Adam Woodward •
Beaches full, spending little.
There were 150 thousand fewer Spanish tourists visiting the Costa del Sol in summer 2024, marking a worrying summer trend.
Figures show that Spaniards are turning away from their own south coast, opting for less pricey beach holidays, and even travelling abroad rather than fork out on the elevated accommodation prices demanded on the Malaga coastline.
Despite the figures showing record numbers of tourists on the Costa, those who have come from abroad this year have tended to spend less cash than the Spanish, meaning it’s not all good news for the tourist industry.
‘We are concerned about the rise in prices,’ confesses Francisco Salado, president of the Provincial Council. Spanish holidaymakers, who traditionally filled the beaches and chiringuito bars of the Costa del Sol, are looking for more value for money when it comes to their summer getaways. While the spin coming from Salado’s own office is that it’s been better than ever this year, the statistics paint another side of the coin.
The tourist industry on the Costa del Sol has some tough issues to deal with in the coming years: Firstly, maintaining the perennial visitors, who are still mostly the Spanish. Then, there is the issue of water management, given the excesses of use tourism generally generates. After that, mobility and the high cost of housing, not least for service workers, the tourist industry desperately depends upon.
