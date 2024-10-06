Autumn escapes: Must-try hiking routes in Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 22:39 • 1 minute read

Explore Axarquía's Autumn Trails Image: Shutterstock/ julia.mlozano

AS the leaves start to change and the temperatures drop, autumn is the perfect time to hit the trails in Axarquía. With its mix of mountains and stunning coastlines, there’s a hike for everyone to enjoy!

Cerro Gordo Trail: Coastal Views and Rugged Beauty

One of the best routes this season is the Cerro Gordo Trail. This moderate hike takes about three hours and offers gorgeous views of the Mediterranean and rugged coastline. Remember to pack your camera—the vistas are Instagram-worthy!

Challenge Yourself on the La Maroma Trail

If you’re up for a challenge, check out the La Maroma Trail, which leads to the region’s highest peak. The steep trek rewards you with breathtaking panoramic views, especially beautiful with the autumn foliage. Just be sure to wear sturdy hiking boots with good grip, as the rocky terrain can be tricky.

A Relaxed Stroll Through the Moorish Villages

For a more relaxed outing, the Moorish Villages Route guides you through charming spots like Nerja and Frigiliana, where you can soak in the local culture and stunning architecture. It’s perfect for leisurely strolls and taking in the sights.

Essential Tips for a Successful Autumn Hike

When gearing up, don’t forget to pack plenty of water and snacks to keep your energy up. With cooler temps and fewer crowds, autumn is the ideal time to grab your backpack and explore the natural beauty of Axarquía. Adventure awaits just around the corner!

