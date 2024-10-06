Autumn escapes: Must-try hiking routes in Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 22:39
• 1 minute read
Explore Axarquía's Autumn Trails
Image: Shutterstock/ julia.mlozano
AS the leaves start to change and the temperatures drop, autumn is the perfect time to hit the trails in Axarquía. With its mix of mountains and stunning coastlines, there’s a hike for everyone to enjoy!
One of the best routes this season is the Cerro Gordo Trail. This moderate hike takes about three hours and offers gorgeous views of the Mediterranean and rugged coastline. Remember to pack your camera—the vistas are Instagram-worthy!
If you’re up for a challenge, check out the La Maroma Trail, which leads to the region’s highest peak. The steep trek rewards you with breathtaking panoramic views, especially beautiful with the autumn foliage. Just be sure to wear sturdy hiking boots with good grip, as the rocky terrain can be tricky.
For a more relaxed outing, the Moorish Villages Route guides you through charming spots like Nerja and Frigiliana, where you can soak in the local culture and stunning architecture. It’s perfect for leisurely strolls and taking in the sights.
When gearing up, don’t forget to pack plenty of water and snacks to keep your energy up. With cooler temps and fewer crowds, autumn is the ideal time to grab your backpack and explore the natural beauty of Axarquía. Adventure awaits just around the corner!
For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
