Updated: 06 Oct 2024

The Ultimate Skincare Advent Calendar by Elemis. Credit: Elemis.

Now that October has arrived and the weather is cooling down after the summer, myself and other beauty lovers know that it’s almost beauty advent season!

Yes, Christmas is still weeks away, but for the big beauty brands, autumn is the time they prepare and drop the big beauty advent calendars ready for December! I love choosing one (or more!) each year and waking up to a new gift in the form of a makeup or skincare product every morning.

In recent years, beauty advent calendars have become more popular. The countdown to Christmas is rewarded with beauty gifts in the form of skincare, makeup, or haircare behind the calendar doors. Who needs chocolate?

For the last three years, I have treated myself to the famous MAC Advent Calendar, with its many different products and colours. Even if some of the shades aren’t my favourite, I add them to my makeup bag and experiment with different looks.

When it comes to choosing a beauty advent calendar, watching beauty bloggers on YouTube can help you decide which one to spend your hard-earned cash on. They also give you a sneak peek into what products are inside. With so many to choose from, it can be tough, but there are many out there to suit most budgets! From Harrods to Charlotte Tilbury or Revolution, there is something for everyone.

Here are some of Gemma from The House Hairdressing’s top choices for beauty advent calendars this Christmas, 2024.

1. Charlotte Tilbury – €250, worth €296

A piece of luxury, ‘Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest of Love’ has a name that speaks for itself. This year, Charlotte Tilbury has her famous advent in a beautiful heart-shaped keepsake box which could be re-used afterwards. She offers only 12 days of Christmas, which is less than some of the other advent calendars.

The box contains three full-size products (I would have liked to see a couple more but this is one more than last year) and nine travel-size products. The full-size items include Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm, Hyaluronic Happikiss in Pillow Talk, and Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir. Other highlights include Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara, and Matte Revolution Lipstick.

I think the contents value of other advents is a lot higher I’d expect to see more full-size products for this price point. However, for Charlotte Tilbury fans, it’s still a beautiful December treat in a gorgeous keepsake box.

2. Cult Beauty – €275, worth €1,100

Offering 25 days with 40 products in total, this Cult Beauty calendar is great value for money. It features a mixture of haircare, skincare and makeup products. There are 19 full-size products and three lucky people get a ticket inside with a €1000 voucher to spend on Cult Beauty.

Notable full-size products include Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, Natasha Denona Baby Love Palette, and Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment. There’s also Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Liner. It’s a great calendar filled with something for everyone and the contents’ worth is high.

3. Look Fantastic – €120, worth €650. 10% off for monthly box subscribers

This is fantastic value for money, and sure to be a sellout. (Pre-ordered for myself already!)

With 27 items inside (13 full size) there is a great mix of products. From Elemis skincare (ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream – day one will be a good start to December!) to Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum and Wella haircare. You’ll also find Iconic London Prep Spray, MAC Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in Hug Me, plus full-size Medik8 Press and Glow.

The list goes on… The Ordinary skincare, Shiseido Eye Mask, Ciaté London blush, etc. I’m so impressed with the value for money on this one and the great mix of products. Day 24 is a full-size Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Palette. What a treat from such an iconic name! Can’t wait to open this one come December.

4. Space NK – €288, worth £1,200. (Unfortunately, this can’t be shipped to Spain, but it fits in your suitcase!)

Space NK is one of the most popular advent calendars every year and this year seems no different. It contains 35 products (23 full size) and a fabulous range of brands. It’s a truly spectacular advent offering. Uncover 5 golden tickets within 5 calendars to receive a coveted Dyson Airwrap.

The calendar contains high-end brands like Lisa Eldridge, Drunk Elephant, Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier, and Color Wow. Notable full-size products include Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, Milk Makeup Hydro-Grip Primer, Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, and Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon in Pillow Talk. Oh, and some fragrances are thrown in this year too!

5. Elemis– €250, worth €682

Luxury skincare brand Elemis has in more recent years jumped on the beauty advent calendar trend with its own unique offering. As an Elemis user myself, I like how it’s filled with many of the brand’s classics. Only one full-size product though which I find disappointing but it’s still a great choice for the skincare lover. The products are so luxurious on the skin.

The Ultimate Skincare Advent Calendar includes a full-size Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (worth £95 on its own!), along with favourites like the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser, and Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads.

6. Benefit – €187, worth €385.56

24 doors housed in a lovely pink basket. The Benefit Gorgeous Grocer beauty advent calendar features four full-size products (The POREfessional Primer, BADgal BANG! Mascara, 24-HR Brow Setter, and Roller Liner Eyeliner), plus mini Hoola Matte Bronzer (my favourite), Benetint Lip & Cheek Stain and multiple blushes. I have been a fan of this brand for a long time and still have items from previous years’ advents, so the products do last. I do think other calendars offer better value for money but it’s a good choice for Benefit fans.

7. Revolution – €45, worth £97

Great for teens or makeup lovers who are just starting out, this budget-friendly beauty advent calendar by Revolution offers 24 items. From sparkly lip glosses and masks to brow gels and mini palettes, there are some great pieces. Despite being a lower-budget brand, the makeup is of good quality, and I have some of the colourful palettes myself.

Inside, you’ll find lip products like Revolution Satin Kiss Lipstick in shades Heart Race (peach nude) and Cupcake Pink, paired with Satin Kiss Lipliners in Chauffeur Nude and Divine. There are also beauty tools like a Mini Beauty Blender, Powder Puff, and Eye Brush. The calendar includes makeup essentials like Kohl Eyeliners (black and brown), Mini Reloaded Palette, Liquid Shadow in Gold, and more.

8. MAC – €240, worth £445

A personal favourite, I have purchased this for myself as a MAC lover for the last three years. This year, there are 24 doors filled with the iconic makeup brand’s products. With 18 full-size products, it doesn’t disappoint.

The MAC Gift of Gold Advent Calendar 2024 features MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in shades Sweet Deal and Taupe, Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in Beam There, Done That and Business Casual, and Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick in Like Squirt. There are also mini lip pencils in shades Spice and Whirl, eyeshadows like Swiss Chocolate, and skincare items like the Hyper Real SkinCanvas Balm. The calendar also includes MACstack Mascara and Fix+ Original setting spray, plus an eye mask for the first time.

I love MAC products but I still have a lot of the products from previous years. It’s a fabulous offering for MAC fans.

9. Rituals

The famous Rituals brand is renowned for its body care products.

Rituals offers several advent calendar options for 2024:

Rituals Classic Advent Calendar – €79.90, worth €145 :

This 2D calendar is inspired by the canals of Amsterdam and contains 24 luxury surprises, including four exclusive mini candles to light on each Sunday of Advent. Products include The Ritual of Sakura Shampoo & Body Bar, The Ritual of Mehr Body Cream, and Ritual of Hammam Body Lotion Mousse.

: This 2D calendar is inspired by the canals of Amsterdam and contains 24 luxury surprises, including four exclusive mini candles to light on each Sunday of Advent. Products include The Ritual of Sakura Shampoo & Body Bar, The Ritual of Mehr Body Cream, and Ritual of Hammam Body Lotion Mousse. Rituals Deluxe Advent Calendar – €99.90, worth €171 :

The 3D Deluxe edition features a festive village scene complete with string lights. It includes luxurious items such as the Ritual of Ayurveda Scrub Glove, Ritual of Karma Overnight Body Mask, and Elixir Collection Purifying Scalp Scrub.

: The 3D Deluxe edition features a festive village scene complete with string lights. It includes luxurious items such as the Ritual of Ayurveda Scrub Glove, Ritual of Karma Overnight Body Mask, and Elixir Collection Purifying Scalp Scrub. Rituals Premium Advent Calendar – €149.90, worth €274 :

This top-tier option has a glowing village design and seven full-sized products. Notable inclusions are The Ritual of Namaste Bakuchiol Booster, Amsterdam Collection Body Mist, and Mini Fragrance Sticks.

: This top-tier option has a glowing village design and seven full-sized products. Notable inclusions are The Ritual of Namaste Bakuchiol Booster, Amsterdam Collection Body Mist, and Mini Fragrance Sticks. Rituals Men’s Grooming Advent Calendar – €89.90, worth €160.90:

The men’s edition includes Homme After Shave Gel, Strengthening Caffeine Shampoo, and a Hammam Candle. It’s the perfect early Christmas treat for the husbands out there.

10. Harrods – £250, worth a staggering £1,599!

Please note that this advent calendar is only available at the famous Harrods store in Knightsbridge, London. Any excuse for a trip!

The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 needs no introduction. It is one of the most luxurious beauty advents available, featuring 25 gilded doors with 15 full-sized products from top-tier brands. Key items include the Valmont Prime Renewing Pack, La Mer The Lip Volumizer, Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream, Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Oil, and Tom Ford Lip Color Matte.

The anticipation for this calendar builds every year, and the 2024 offering offers a selection of products worth more than ever. There is something inside for every step of your beauty routine.

11. John Lewis – £195, worth £933.13

The John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 features products from bestselling skincare and makeup brands. Its back bigger than ever this year, brimming with beauty treats. It includes 20 full-size items and 12 deluxe minis. From brands such as Rituals, Nars, Charlotte Tilbury, Sol De Janeiro, MAC, Laura Mercier, Dermalogica and more, there are many luxury brands in this offering.

Behind each door is a cherished beauty product ready to prep you for the Christmas festivities. Key full-size products include Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream, Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Dermalogica’s AGE Smart Biolumin-C Serum, and Sunday Riley’s Luna Sleeping Night Oil. This diverse selection also includes Living Proof Full Shampoo and Conditioner, perfect for adding volume to fine hair, as well as the Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow in the versatile shade Sepia.

There are so many beauty advent calendars to choose from so take some time to enjoy browsing and treat yourself in time for Christmas. Be quick though, as they tend to sell out due to high demand. I’ve ordered the Look Fantastic one as I love all the products and think it’s great value for money. I also got 10 per cent off as I’m a monthly box subscriber.

Will I order any more? Maybe. I just love makeup and skincare!

*Prices may vary depending on the retailer and country*

