By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 12:43
• 1 minute read
Image: VisitBerlin / Facebook.
Berlin, the capital of Germany, has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘City of the Year’ at the 2024 Food and Travel Awards held in London.
This accolade highlights Berlin’s remarkable cultural and culinary diversity, positioning it among the top cities in Europe.
Burkhard Kieker, CEO of visitBerlin, expressed his excitement: “Being named ‘City of the Year’ by the world-renowned gastronomic publication ‘Food and Travel’ is a great honour.”
“We’re thrilled that the magazine’s readers appreciate Berlin’s vibrant and innovative scene. This recognition proves that culinary experiences are now a key reason for people to visit our city.”
For 25 years, Food and Travel, a bimonthly magazine edited by Gregor Rankin, has earned international acclaim. Each issue offers readers a new culinary adventure, and once a year, readers cast their votes to choose the top restaurants, chefs, hotels, travel destinations, and more.
A total of 23 categories celebrate excellence across the food, wine, and travel industries.
The award for Berlin was accepted by Harald Henning, the UK and Ireland Director of the German National Tourist Board.
Berlin’s global recognition continues to grow. Recently, Time Out ranked Berlin alongside New York and Cape Town as one of the top three travel destinations worldwide, leading to a unique partnership between these cities across three continents.
Additionally, the Happy City Index places Berlin as one of the three happiest cities in the world.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.