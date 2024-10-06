By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 12:43 • 1 minute read

Image: VisitBerlin / Facebook.

Berlin, the capital of Germany, has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘City of the Year’ at the 2024 Food and Travel Awards held in London.

This accolade highlights Berlin’s remarkable cultural and culinary diversity, positioning it among the top cities in Europe.

A Great Honour

Burkhard Kieker, CEO of visitBerlin, expressed his excitement: “Being named ‘City of the Year’ by the world-renowned gastronomic publication ‘Food and Travel’ is a great honour.”

“We’re thrilled that the magazine’s readers appreciate Berlin’s vibrant and innovative scene. This recognition proves that culinary experiences are now a key reason for people to visit our city.”

Food and Travel

For 25 years, Food and Travel, a bimonthly magazine edited by Gregor Rankin, has earned international acclaim. Each issue offers readers a new culinary adventure, and once a year, readers cast their votes to choose the top restaurants, chefs, hotels, travel destinations, and more.

A total of 23 categories celebrate excellence across the food, wine, and travel industries.

The award for Berlin was accepted by Harald Henning, the UK and Ireland Director of the German National Tourist Board.

Global Recognition

Berlin’s global recognition continues to grow. Recently, Time Out ranked Berlin alongside New York and Cape Town as one of the top three travel destinations worldwide, leading to a unique partnership between these cities across three continents.

Additionally, the Happy City Index places Berlin as one of the three happiest cities in the world.