Charity race night: Javea Lodge No. 40

By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 21:51 • 1 minute read

Race Night enjoyment Credit: Freemason Javea Lodge 40

The Javea Lodge No. 40 of the Freemasons recently organised a Race Night at Casa de la Pizza in Costa Nova, which was well-attended by over 40 members and friends.

The event proved to be a great success, raising a total of €886 to support the Lodge’s chosen charitable causes.

The funds raised will be utilised to support the Lodge’s charities, with a particular emphasis on the Javea Autism Association, a cause that the Freemasons have been steadfastly supporting for several years. The event was made possible by the generosity of various sponsors, including Javea Home Finders, WOW Surfaces, Mimis Kru Hair and Beauty Salon, Vives Pons Lawyers and Accountants, and Coast and Country Painters.

Javea Lodge are dedicated to supporting charitable efforts

The atmosphere at the event was vibrant as attendees enjoyed participating in virtual horse races and placing bets, all while contributing to an important cause in the local community. The Worshipful Master, Robin Tillbrook, emphasised that the Freemasons of Javea 40 have consistently been dedicated to supporting charitable efforts, and this event was a testament to their unwavering commitment.

Those interested in learning more about the Freemasonry can visit their website. Alternatively, if you are interested in joining Javea 40, you can get in touch with the Lodge’s Secretary, Malcolm March, via email at sec40@glpvalencia.com or by calling 692 738 230.

Find more local news, activities, and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.