By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 21:41 • 1 minute read

Diva Pride will have a 70s disco vibe Credit: Pixabay:Mayenco

On the evening of Saturday, October 12, Denia town will be the vibrant host of a festival celebrating diversity and inclusivity.

This event, suitable for people of all ages, will pay homage to the legendary divas of music. The festival will be held at the Glorieta from 5.00pm to 10.00pm, promising to transport attendees back to the glitzy disco era of the 1970s.

Announced by Councillor Javier Scotto, he described the festival as “A pride of the music of the 70s, 80s, 90s featuring disco, pop, great national and international hits of the divas of all time, as well as the latest hits and floor fillers.”

The show will be hosted by a presenter-entertainer, and DJs and drag queens from all over Spain will be performing, although the list of names is yet to be revealed.

A vibrant reminder for Denia Diva Music Pride will be provided!

Don’t worry about forgetting this date—a vibrant reminder will be provided between 12.00 and 2.00pm!

During this time, the charanga Cachorras Band, together with a drag artist, will sashay along Calle del Marques de Campo, encouraging the general public to attend the party and offering further details about the event.

In addition to the party, an LGBTIQA+ fair will be organised in Marques de Campo to provide visibility to local associations related to equality and diversity. It is hoped that the Denia Diva Music Pride will provide an evening of inclusion where ‘prejudice has no place’.

