By Letara Draghia • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 23:26 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay

Europe is facing a growing healthcare crisis, with a shortage of doctors and nurses. In response, many countries have turned to foreign-trained healthcare professionals to fill the gaps.

Which European Union countries rely the most on foreign-trained doctors and nurses?

Countries most dependent on foreign healthcare workers

Data from OECD highlights how some European countries are heavily reliant on foreign-trained doctors. For example, Norway and Switzerland see more than 40 per cent of their doctors coming from abroad. In countries like Ireland, this reliance extends to nursing professionals, indicating a broader dependence across the healthcare workforce. According to a report by the Federation of Albanian Doctors in Europe, up to 3,500 doctors left Albania over a recent 10-year period.

OECD points out that while recruiting from abroad can help address immediate shortages, it may worsen staffing gaps in the countries from which these workers are drawn. Countries like Romania and Poland are already feeling the effects, as many of their healthcare professionals migrate to wealthier nations like Germany and the UK. This creates a domino effect, leading to severe shortages in countries with fewer resources.

Where are all the doctors and nurses moving to?

According to OECD, The United States is the most popular destination, attracting 45 per cent of all foreign-born nurses. Germany then follows with 15 per cent and the UK, 11 per cent. Euronews reported that doctors and nurses generally move from eastern and southern Europe to western and northern Europe, while workers in western and northern Europe move around within the region.

How to navigate the gaps within the healthcare industry

According to OECD, unless European countries start training more of their own doctors and nurses, the reliance on foreign healthcare workers will continue to grow. With countries like Germany projected to need an additional 150,000 nurses by 2025, according to Schengen.News, the current situation highlights the urgent need for long-term solutions. Improving working conditions, offering competitive wages, and ensuring better retention strategies are key to preventing further depletion of Europe’s healthcare workforce.

This situation is particularly important for expatriates living in Europe, as the quality and availability of healthcare services are directly impacted by these workforce shortages. Understanding how countries are addressing these issues will be vital for those relying on healthcare systems across the EU.