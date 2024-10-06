Fusion of Cultures: Hispano- Norwegian Days

By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 11:47 • 1 minute read

George Hlawiczka and Jaume Llinares Credit:lalfas.es

L’Alfas del Pi is getting ready to host the twenty-second edition of the Hispano-Norwegian Days, an enriching cultural event known for its fusion of cultures.

The event will bring together prominent Norwegian figures from the arts, including the renowned writer Nina Lykke and the accomplished pianist Ingrid Bjørnov. This year, a special retrospective exhibition will be held to commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the painter and sculptor Pedro Delso.

The festivities will kick off on Thursday October 10, with an exclusive wine-tasting event at the Norwegian Club, featuring a selection of six wines from Alicante.

Czech violinist George Hlawiczka and pianist Siegmundo Watty will perform

The following evening, starting at 8.00pm, will be one of culture at the Casa de Cultura de l’Alfas. There will be performances by the Czech violinist George Hlawiczka and the pianist Siegmundo Watty. Following the concert, the retrospective exhibition honouring the centenary of Pedro Delso Ruperez will be unveiled.

Also at the Casa de Cultura de l’Alfas at 8.00pm, the programme will continue on Saturday, October 12 with a captivating concert by the Orchestra of the Hispano-Norwegian Days, coinciding with the opening of the Mozartmania Festival. The concert will feature violinists George Hlawiczka and Jaume Llinares, as well as pianist Siegmund Watty as soloists. This esteemed musical ensemble comprises musicians from prominent orchestras in the region.

The Hispano-Norwegian event continues until the end of the month so check out next week’s Euro Weekly News for the latter part of the programme.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.