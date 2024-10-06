Golf life and oil paint

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 18:44
• 1 minute read
San Roque by Jan Sallnäs.
Credit: Jan Sallnäs, facebook.
The Casa de las Tejerinas is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Swedish artist Jan Sallnäs, which can be visited until October 16 free of charge.
Room 2 of the Casa de Las Tejerinas, in the Plaza de las Flores, Estepona, is hosting a new art exhibition by the Campo de Gibraltar-based artist, Jan Sallnäs.
There are a total of 22 new works by the Swedish artist, all of which are inspired by the environment around him, the Mediterranean coastline, and the culture of golf.
Jan Sallnäs has been painting in oils since he was a youngster, and while painting has never been his profession, he has participated in several group exhibitions. Since retiring from the legal profession, he has held three exhibitions, two of them in Stockholm and last year one at his hometown golf club, the San Roque Club.
Painting has always been one of his two great passions, the other being golf, something abundantly clear in his works. Painting and golf later in his life became the two activities that most made him evade, very effectively, ‘thinking about pending legal matters’.
The exhibition can be visited until October 16, from Tuesday to Friday, from 9am to 8pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm, and from 4pm to 8pm, with free admission.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.