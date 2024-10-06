Golf life and oil paint

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 18:44 • 1 minute read

San Roque by Jan Sallnäs. Credit: Jan Sallnäs, facebook.

The Casa de las Tejerinas is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Swedish artist Jan Sallnäs, which can be visited until October 16 free of charge.

Room 2 of the Casa de Las Tejerinas, in the Plaza de las Flores, Estepona, is hosting a new art exhibition by the Campo de Gibraltar-based artist, Jan Sallnäs.

There are a total of 22 new works by the Swedish artist, all of which are inspired by the environment around him, the Mediterranean coastline, and the culture of golf.

Lawyer to painter and golfer

Jan Sallnäs has been painting in oils since he was a youngster, and while painting has never been his profession, he has participated in several group exhibitions. Since retiring from the legal profession, he has held three exhibitions, two of them in Stockholm and last year one at his hometown golf club, the San Roque Club.

Painting has always been one of his two great passions, the other being golf, something abundantly clear in his works. Painting and golf later in his life became the two activities that most made him evade, very effectively, ‘thinking about pending legal matters’.

The exhibition can be visited until October 16, from Tuesday to Friday, from 9am to 8pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm, and from 4pm to 8pm, with free admission.