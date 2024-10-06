Green Flag awarded to Alfas del Pi

By Donna Williams •
Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 8:37
• 1 minute read
L’Alfas del Pi awarded Green Flag
Credit: lalfas.es
For the second year in a row, l’Alfas del Pi has been honoured with the prestigious Green Flag for its commitment to sustainability.
This environmental certification is part of the #MovimientoBanderasVerdes initiative, led by Ecovidrio in collaboration with the local government and the active participation of the entire community, particularly the hospitality sector.
A noteworthy 105 hospitality establishments in l’Alfas del Pi enthusiastically participated in the fifth edition of #MovimientoBanderasVerdes this summer. Their enthusiastic involvement signifies a strong dedication to the principles of the circular economy and glass recycling.
During the summer season, two-thirds of the glass containers in circulation were utilised, with 50% of them originating directly from the hospitality sector. Therefore, the active participation of these establishments has been crucial in effecting a genuine transition towards a more circular and decarbonised model.
Ecovidrio, a non-profit organisation, is responsible for managing the recycling of glass packaging waste in Spain.
In awarding its green flags, it employs a comprehensive scoring system that evaluates various aspects, including the increase in the volume of selective collection of glass containers in the municipality, the percentage of local hospitality participation, their collaboration to achieve objectives, and the commitment of local councils to promote the campaign within the hospitality industry and disseminate it among citizens and visitors.
