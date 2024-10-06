By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 17:10 • 1 minute read

Banksy identity uncovered? Credit: TASMA

The Arts Society of Marina Alta (TASMA) is hosting a unique and exciting event for those interested in the eclectic world of art.

Their presentation, ‘Hidden Canvases: Street Art & The City,’ is being hosted by Doug Gillen, a freelance filmmaker specialising in street art and graffiti culture.

Hidden Canvases will be presented as two separate sittings

It will take place on Wednesday, November 6, and to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy this session, there will be two presentations.

The first will be in the morning in Moraira, with doors opening at 10.15am and the lecture commencing at 11.00am. This will take place at the Espai la Senieta, Av Madrid, 03724.

The second will be an evening showing in Javea at the Casa de Cultura (Placa de Baix 6, 03730). The doors will open at 18.45pm, and the lecture will begin at 7.30pm.

Hidden Canvases: Exploring the art scene with ‘no rules’

This promises to be a truly enlightening experience as the host takes guests on an explorative journey of the key stages in street art and its growth, examining the different elements and styles that comprise this art scene ‘with no rules’.

From renowned international artists to local underground heroes, this presentation guarantees to leave you distinguishing your favourite artists and perhaps even changing your perspective on the world. Who knows, you might even uncover the identity of Banksy!

This event is free for members and non-members can also come along by pre-paying a donation via their website.

