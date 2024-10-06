Hispanic Day celebrations Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 13:46 • 1 minute read

Traditional Columbian folk dancers. Credit: Shutterstock

Saturday, October 12, marks the International Day of Hispanicity, celebrating the rich cultural diversity of the Spanish-speaking world.

Everywhere in Spain will be celebrating the day in their own particular way, but in Marbella, there are three days of celebration with music, dance, typical products, and culinary delights.

At the Parque de la Represa on Friday, October 11, the festival opens at 8pm with musical concerts and shows from Ecuador, Argentina, Cuba, and Brazil. The party really gets underway on Saturday, 12 at 1.30pm, with folk dancing from Argentina, a homage to popular Mexican music, a traditional dance troop from Paraguay, Latin music from Peru, ballet from Argentina, and music to get everyone dancing from Cuba and Ecuador. Gauchos and Tango from Argentina feature on Sunday 13 alongside dance from Paraguay and Ecuador and music from Venezuela and Uruguay. Each day is finished off with DJs and dancing and all things Latin.

Stalls and foodtrucks will be cooking up some delicious representations of all of the countries taking part, including arepas from Venezuela, Parrilla barbecued meats from Argentina, Peruvian ceviches, choripanes, empanadas, and more.

Marbella Council invites everyone to Parque de la Represa over the weekend for a rich cultural experience with good food, saving, and a global vibe.