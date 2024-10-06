By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 23:31 • 2 minutes read

A satellite view of how Storm Kirk is likely to reach Europe Credit: severe-weather.eu

Over the past few weeks, the UK has had to endure several floods, with roads being turned into rivers, and it doesn’t look like things are going to improve any time soon.

In fact, the Met Office has just issued a further warning, predicting that the weather is set to take another turn for the worse. This has been linked to Hurricane Kirk, as it is believed that the tail end of this weather phenomenon is likely to affect the UK during the latter part of next week.

Former Hurricane Kirk is likely to be ‘Storm Kirk’ by the time it reaches UK

According to Sky News meteorologist Christopher England, rain and wind are likely to return due to the low-pressure system moving in from across the Atlantic. While it is believed that the intensity of Hurricane Kirk will mostly have dissipated by the time it reaches the UK, it is still thought to bring enough bad weather to be classed as ‘Storm Kirk’. Therefore, England should prepare for more weather misery with heavy rain and strong winds once again on the horizon.

It seems that it may not be only the UK that is affected, as meteorologist England has advised that northern France and possibly even northern Spain may feel the effects of Storm Kirk. “The current track and intensity is still uncertain, but recent models suggest Kirk will run into northern France, bringing heavy rain and strong damaging winds, perhaps as far south as northern Spain,” he said.

France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany could all be affected by ‘Storm Kirk’

Other models suggest that Storm Kirk may develop further inland, and if that were to occur, it would likely have a significant impact on Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Germany. Therefore, it would appear that much of Europe may get more than its fair share of bad weather, with Wednesday October 9 and Thursday October 10, being the most likely days for the storm to hit, if indeed it does.

Hurricane Kirk strongest hurricane this late in the calendar since Hurricane Iota

At its peak, Hurricane Kirk was a Category 4 hurricane and has been named the official 11th storm of the US hurricane season. It brought with it extremely strong winds of 145 mph and is deemed the strongest hurricane this late in the calendar year since Hurricane Iota in 2020. Moreover, it is already the third Category 4-5 Atlantic hurricane this year alongside Hurricane Beryl and Hurricane Helene.

Thankfully, it has now weakened and is being classed as more of an intense post-tropical storm as it moves towards Europe.

