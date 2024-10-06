By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 15:06 • 1 minute read

Jasmin Harman, Joy and Orville. Credit: Jasmin Harman, Instagram.

Jasmine Harman, presenter of A Place in the Sun, has put out an appeal to the Costa del Sol community to help in the search for a missing family member.

Orville Boast, the beloved soft toy of Joy, the daughter of Jasmine and her husband Jon Boast, is a small, cuddly, and slightly worn doll of the little nappy wearing green bird Orville, of Keith Harris and Orville fame.

In an appeal across social media platforms, Jasmine Harman has called out to the Costa del Sol community to help recover Joy’s precious Orville, which she has carried everywhere with her since she was a baby. She asks whoever finds him to be very careful, as he’s a little delicate and worn out, and to contact her either by email at orvilleboast@gmail.com or to message her directly via her Instagram account.

Orville may have been lost in the Miramar shopping park

The family believes Orville went astray in the Miramar shopping park in Las Lagunas/Mijas, possibly in Decathlon or the Burger King car park on Saturday, October 5. The 48-year-old presenter said her daughter Joy has had the toy for many years, and it has great sentimental value to her, having carried it everywhere since she was a baby.

She has asked her more than 200 thousand followers on Instagram to help the family out and to spread the word as her daughter Joy has been inconsolable ever since they lost Orville, and she is hoping the kindness and good spirit of the Costa del Sol community will see Joy and Orville reunited once more.