Manilva teacher nominated best in Spain

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 18:17 • 1 minute read

Daniel Jurado discussing his educational method. Credit: RTV Manilva

Manilva teacher Daniel Jurado has just been nominated for the prestigious Educa Abanca ‘Best Teacher of the Year’ Award, Spain.

He is in the running for the title for his innovative teaching method, making classes more engaging for his students. The award in the Secondary and Baccalaureate category for 2024 recognises the best of the best in education in Spain, and this year he is the only nominee from the Malaga province.

Teacher’s new online platform considered for wider application

The methodology he has created he calls ‘Metaecoverso’, which uses an online social media platform that makes his subject, Economics, more accessible and interactive and therefore easier to grasp for his students. The platform makes a greater use of images and technology and aims for a more dynamic and interactive way of learning. Using the platform, students are also able to conduct interviews with professionals and experts in a range of economic sectors. His project is currently being considered for application across the region.

The platform has had such success that Estepona Town Hall has incorporated it as an Economic and Financial Information Point at a career guidance fair to help students decide in which direction they want their careers to take them. Other notable projects include ‘Metaecoverso Noticias’ and an Entrepreneurship Fair, where students created and marketed their own products.

Educa Abanca has received nearly 2,000 applications from educational centres proposing teachers, and Daniel Jurado has been shortlisted down to one of 22 teachers in the category of ‘Best Secondary teacher’. The winners of the competition are expected to be announced in February 2025.