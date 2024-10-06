By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 13:11 • 2 minutes read

Image: Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock.com.

A recent survey reveals that half of the British population thinks that sports and U.S. politics receive excessive media coverage.

The survey also reveals that many feel that science and lighter news stories are under-represented.

Every day, newsrooms engage in debates about which stories should make it into newspapers and news broadcasts. Editors strive to capture the public’s interest while ensuring a diverse range of topics is covered.

Positive Takeaway

The positive takeaway for both television and newspaper editors is that the British public generally believes most key topics are adequately covered. In fact, for eight out of the twelve news categories surveyed, more Britons felt the coverage was “about right” rather than “too much” or “too little.”

For instance, when it comes to crime and the economy, a majority of respondents (51-55 per cent) think these topics receive appropriate coverage. Around 20-21 per cent believe they deserve more attention in the news, while only 12-17 per cent think they are overreported. A similar sentiment is expressed regarding business stories and world news, although nearly 30 per cent (28 per cent) feel international affairs are under-reported.

Too Much Politics

Only 27 per cent of Britons resonate with Brenda from Bristol’s claim that “there’s too much politics” in the news. In contrast, a majority (53 per cent) think that British politics is covered sufficiently by media outlets. Merely 9 per cent identify as “politics junkies,” believing that coverage of Westminster affairs is inadequate.

However, there are notable exceptions to the general consensus on coverage adequacy. Just one-third of the British public (32 per cent) believe that U.S. politics is reported on appropriately, with 48 per cent feeling it receives too much attention.

Sports Coverage

Sports coverage faces similar criticism, with half of Britons (49 per cent) thinking it is over-represented in newspapers and broadcasts, compared to only 5 per cent who feel there is insufficient sports news. This aligns with findings from the Reuters Institute’s recent report on news consumption, which indicated that those interested in sports are most likely to feel their news needs are being met.

Science

In contrast, science reporting appears to be lacking. Nearly half of the population (49 per cent) believe it is under-reported, while only one in three (33 per cent) consider current levels of science coverage to be sufficient. A mere 3 per cent feel that science is given too much emphasis by the media.

Light-Hearted News

Lastly, over 40 per cent (43 per cent) of Britons feel there is a scarcity of lighthearted stories in the news, significantly more than the 11 per cent who think such stories are over-represented.